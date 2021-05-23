Wetlands Water Park is getting a bit of a facelift ahead of its summer opening.
Multiple renovations have been completed this year, with two slides replaced, a new slide liner, and new filter and chlorine pumps, to go along with new paint and repairs to the exterior and interior of the building as well as the deck area. All of the updates are scheduled to be completed in time for the May 29 grand opening.
“We are thrilled to unveil all of the updates at the water park this year! It is a fun place, and we want the best possible experience for our customers,” said Matt Townsend, the parks and recreation director for the Town of Jonesborough.
The grand opening is slated for Saturday, May 29, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Wetlands Water Park, located within Persimmon Ridge Park in Jonesborough, offers a wide variety of family friendly fun including three flume water slides, two family otter slides, a lazy river, zero depth entry pool, full-service café, and a beach volleyball court. Wetlands is also available for private parties, birthday parties, swim lessons and special events.
The park will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Season passes may be purchased on the park website or in person at the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center. Visit wetlandsjonesborough.com or call (423) 753-1553 to learn more.