Susan G. Komen East Tennessee is offering golfers a new way to “Tee it Up for Breast Cancer.”
The annual golf tournament, hosted by Cattails at MeadowView, is changing with the times by offering participants a chance to play any day during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October and still be part of the greater good with net proceeds benefiting Susan G. Komen East Tennessee.
Participants register at www.KomenEastTN.org/TeeItUp to receive a confirmation and instructions about how to set up a tee time. When golfers check in at their scheduled time, they will receive a goody bag, which may include a door prize. Once the round is complete, golfers simply turn in their scorecards to the ProShop staff in order to be included in the team awards which will be given out at the end of October.
The net proceeds from the event will benefit Komen® East Tennessee’s Tri-Cities Region supporting programs that provide screening and diagnostic services, as well as Komen’s Patient Financial Assistance Program throughout the 24-county service area.
The cost is $100 per player, which will include golf and cart fees, goody bag (with possible door prize), team awards and a $10 credit to be used in the ProShop’s snack bar.
Since 1997, Susan G. Komen East Tennessee has invested over $10.6 million dollars in local breast health and breast cancer awareness projects in 24 counties. To learn more, visit www.KomenEastTN.org/TeeItUp or call the office at (423) 765-9313.