KINGSPORT — Community members who want to show off their tomatoes will still have the opportunity to do that Saturday at the Kingsport Farmers Market.
Though the Southern Appalachian Plant Society canceled the Tomato Fest event, the Farmers Market will still host the popular contests for Biggest, Prettiest, Ugliest, Most Bizarre and/or Best Dressed tomatoes.
Every category will compete for awards, and there'll be Kingsport Farmers Market merchandise as prizes.
Admission is free, and there are no entry fees for the events. Competitors should check in at the kiosk (located at the back of the pavilion) by 9 a.m. Judging will be at 10 a.m.
There'll also be live entertainment by Lightnin' Charlie at 9 a.m., a tomato craft table for kids, and a proclamation reading by Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull.
The Kingsport Farmers Market is located downtown at the intersection of Center and Clinchfield streets.