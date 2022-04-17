By Suzi McKee
As a paratrooper in the United States Army, Todd McKinley learned a skill set he believes will serve him well as a Sullivan County commissioner for the 6th District.
Hailing from the Bloomingdale community in Kingsport, the Sullivan North graduate knew early on he wanted a military career. “I enlisted in the delayed entry program my senior year. Upon graduation, I entered basic training,” Todd said. “Later, I was selected for Airborne School, while stationed at Fort Hood.”
The skills he learned as a paratrooper mesh perfectly with his expected duties as a county commissioner.
“I was taught to pay attention to details, to trust and follow a sequence of events, ensuring to hit all points of performance after exiting the aircraft, and how to properly land. Then, begin conducting the mission,” he said. After learning the skills and performing under intense pressure, the task became one in which he would hit the target and obtain the objective.
With honesty and accountability as his mantra, Todd plans to use the tools he learned as a paratrooper to further programs for Sullivan County.
His education includes a master’s degree in leadership with an emphasis in global leadership, having been part of dozens of U.S. delegations in a diplomatic and official capacity while serving at the White House Military Office and as a White House staff associate during the Trump-Pence administration. Todd will bring a unique expertise with him to Blountville, which includes completing projects on time and under budget. He’s a problem-solver who has plans to enhance communications as a commissioner.
“I will be accessible and accountable to the voters,” Todd explained. “I plan to have in-person meetings bimonthly with my constituents and weekly social media events to keep everyone informed about the issues being discussed in Sullivan County. People need to know exactly what’s going on and to have someone to listen to their opinions.”
Todd feels it’s important for commissioners to be present at every meeting to represent the people they serve. “We need to get everyone’s opinions and address issues before they develop into a crisis,” Todd said. “The teamwork I learned in the military, as well as my tenure at the White House, has convinced me that working together benefits everyone, not just a few. Everyone is competing for the same resources, and we need to use every advantage available to secure funding to alleviate the burden of our citizens.”
As a gesture of giving back to his community, Todd plans to donate most of his monthly commissioner’s salary to local clubs, organizations and schools. “Whether it’s to teachers who spend a great deal of out-of-pocket funds for their students, veterans, firefighters or first responders, I’ll find ways to enhance the lives of those who devote their lives to serving others in Sullivan County by offering part of my salary to them.”
Just as he learned to be aware of those jumpers around him after exiting the plane, Todd believes he should work with professionals in the surrounding counties and cities. “It shouldn’t be us against them,” he said. “Teamwork benefits everyone, and much more can be accomplished.”
With the attitude of “titles don’t honor men, men honor titles,” Todd plans to take his integrity into office. “I’ve always wanted to help others,” he said. “I initiated the Todd McKinley Scholarship for the last year of seniors at Sullivan North last year and decided to continue it at West Ridge High this year. A helping hand goes a long way to impact a young life seeking opportunity and direction.”
To learn more about Todd McKinley, visit www.toddmckinley.com.
The Sullivan County primary will be held May 3. Early voting is April 13-28. Absentee voting requests may be made through April 26.
