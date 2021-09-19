With less than three months until the Dec. 3 application deadline, tnAchieves needs more than 7,500 volunteer mentors to meet student demand across the state.
The tnAchieves team understands many students require additional layers of support beyond a scholarship and provides this support by pairing TN Promise students with a local volunteer mentor.
TN Promise provides every high school senior the opportunity to attend a community or technical college tuition free. The scholarship application is available for students beginning their senior year of high school at www.tnpromise.gov.
tnAchieves mentors commit just one hour per month to ensure every student has a local advocate who provides support, encouragement and guidance through the college-going process.
“tnAchieves is proud to have more than 9,000 local volunteers who advocate for higher education in their community,” said Krissy DeAlejandro, executive director of tnAchieves. “... With the sharp decline in Tennessee’s college-going rate, there has never been a more important time to engage with our students.”
In 2022, mentors will be provided the option to meet with their students either in-person or online.
tnAchieves will host open house sessions in communities across the state where mentors and students can choose to gather in person to get to know one another. All mentors will continue to have access to tnAchieves CONNECT, a virtual mentoring platform that offers safe, online connections between mentors and students. tnAchieves CONNECT has proven a valuable addition for mentors in 2021, with 84% reporting that it has added value to their work with students.
“We are excited to be able to offer mentors a choice in meeting style in 2022,” said Tyler Ford, director of mentors for tnAchieves. “We recognize that many prefer a virtual meeting format and will continue to offer that using tnAchieves CONNECT. We know that oftentimes there is no replacement for an in-person connection and are looking forward to seeing mentors and students gather together in person again. Regardless of which meeting format mentors choose, tnAchieves will support and offer resources to ensure that connection is successful.”
All tnAchieves mentors are required to complete a one-hour training session and undergo a background check. Those interested in learning more or applying can visit www.tnAchieves.org/mentors. tnAchieves is a 501©(3) nonprofit that has been providing scholarships with mentor support since 2008.
For additional information, contact Tyler Ford at [email protected].