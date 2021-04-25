Submitted by Wes Spurgeon
Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site is looking forward to its Summers Past history program.
The program, designed for youth ages 6 to 14, features historic-based crafts, storytelling, games, cave exploration, and outdoor fun.
There will be four five-day sessions offered between May 31 and June 25, with each session limited to 20 participants. The sessions will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each five-day week.
Session one (May 31-June 4) will include Native American bead weaving, playing Cherokee games, learning Native American legends, and other themed activities.
Session two (June 7-11) will showcase open hearth cooking, candle dipping, learning about the State of Franklin, and more.
Session three (June 14-18) will feature tin punching and felt pillow making, along with the living history opportunity to meet a Civil War soldier.
Session four (June 21-25) will focus on the two World Wars time period as campers learn about early automobiles, make a silent film, do some gardening, and other activities.
The ever-popular “Carters Raid” game will take place each week, along with a watermelon hunt. There will also be a late morning snack provided to each camper every day.
The cost for each session is $100 for non-members and $90 for members. There is a reduced fee for two or more children from the same family. Parents may drop off children at 8 a.m. at no extra charge. Extended hours after 2 p.m. will cost $3 per hour per child until 5 p.m.
For additional information and the application, contact Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site at (423) 926-3631 or email tiptonhaynes@outlook.com. Tipton-Haynes is a Tennessee Historical Commission state-owned and funded historic site.