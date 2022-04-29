Submitted by Wes Spurgeon
JOHNSON CITY — Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site will present its annual Summers Past history program for youth ages 6-14.
Four five-day sessions will be offered this summer. Sessions, which run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each week, include history-based crafts, storytelling, games, cave exploration and outdoor fun. Each session will be limited to 20 participants.
The cost for each session is $100 for nonmembers and $90 for members. There is a reduced fee for two or more children from the same family. Parents may drop off children at 8 a.m. at no extra charge. Extended hours are available at a cost of $3 per hour per child until 5 p.m.
Session one is June 6-10 and will highlight Native American bead weaving, Cherokee games, Native American legends and more. Session two is June 13-17 and will showcase open hearth cooking, candle dipping, information about the State of Franklin and more. Session three is June 20-24 and will feature tin punching, felt pillow making, a Civil War soldier presentation and more. Session four is June 27 through July 1 and will focus on the time periods of the two World Wars, as campers learn about early automobiles, make a silent film, explore gardening and more.
The ever-popular “Carters Raid” game will take place each week, along with a watermelon hunt. There will also be a late morning snack provided to each camper every day.
For more information and an application, contact Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site at 423-926-3631 or send an email request to tiptonhaynes@outlook.com.
Tipton-Haynes is a Tennessee Historical Commission state-owned and funded historic site. It is located at 2620 South Roan St. in Johnson City.