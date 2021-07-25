Time is running out to get your ducks in a row.
The popular “Dancing, Dining & Ducks” fundraiser won’t feature any dancing or dining this year, but there are still ducks — and less than five days left to adopt yours for a chance to win the $2,500 grand prize.
The rubber ducks deployed for the annual summer fundraiser have one primary mission: to raise money for Mountain Region Speech & Hearing Center. As a bonus, they also have the potential to spawn a few “lucky ducks” in the community.
There’ll be five big winners — highlighted by the $2,500 grand prize — during Thursday’s virtual duck race. Second place is a two-night weekend stay at Wilderness of the Smokies, plus two tickets to WonderWorks in Pigeon Forge. Other featured prizes include: one Chick-Fil-A sandwich a week for a year, third place; one Pal’s tea a week for a year, fourth place; and two Sunday passes to the 2021 National Storytelling Festival, for fifth.
Community members have until Thursday at noon to visit the website at www.kingsportducks.org to sponsor their ducks. The cost is $5 per duck, with discounts available for a Quack Pack (6 for $25), a Gaggle (12 for $50), or a Flock (25 for $100).
In addition, Mountain Region Speech & Hearing has hidden ducks (painted rocks featuring a note to call 423-246-4600) in public areas around Kingsport. Anyone (18 or older) who finds one of the rocks can bring it to the center, located at 301 Louis St., Suite 101, in Kingsport, by July 28 to receive two free ducks in the virtual race.
“The odds are pretty good. As of (Tuesday, July 20), we’ve sold 1,200 ducks and we expect to sell 1,800 or so,” said Karen Dale, the center’s executive director. The more ducks you sponsor, the better your chances to win, Dale stressed. In addition to the main prizes, there’ll also be some smaller ones. During Thursday’s event, they’ll draw however many ducks it takes to give away all of the prizes.
Mountain Region Speech & Hearing Center, a nonprofit organization, was founded in 1974 by the Junior League Club and Sertoma Club of Kingsport. The mission of the center is to provide speech and hearing services to residents of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, regardless of the patient’s ability to pay.
“We serve the whole Appalachian region and, now with teletherapy, it’s not unusual to have patients from Big Stone Gap, Virginia, and Greeneville, Tennessee, or even as far away as Kentucky,” said Dale.
Over the past year, the center has had over 16,500 encounters with 1,595 patients. “If anything, the need for services has increased,” she said.
That makes the annual fundraiser more important than ever.
“We’ve actually grown during the year, and we look forward to having the whole (Dancing, Dining & Ducks) event back bigger and better than ever next year,” Dale added.
In the meantime, it will remain virtual.
“We weren’t sure, when we were in the planning process, where we’d be with COVID, so we decided to keep it virtual this year,” Dale explained.
That means all of the sponsored ducks will be turned loose in a private pool — with the winning ducks plucked from the water on Thursday at 4 p.m. The drawing will be streamed live on the center’s Facebook page, and the winners will be contacted shortly thereafter.
Those who sponsor ducks help provide the hope of hearing and speech to others in the community, Dale said. “Communication is everything. If you can’t communicate, your quality of life goes down, no matter how old you are. It’s important people get the treatment they need.”
To learn more about the fundraiser, contact Dale at (423) 246-4600 or visit www.kingsportducks.org. To learn more about Mountain Region Speech and Hearing Center, visit www.mrshc.org.