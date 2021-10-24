There’s only one week left to share your story for a chance to win a lifetime membership to Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium.
And, there’s just one day left to get your story in to be eligible for the final monthly drawing.
The grand prize winner in the Times News/Bays Mountain Park “I Am Bays Mountain” contest will be announced Nov. 7. The deadline for entries is Oct. 31.
Visit contests.timesnews.net to tell us in 600 words or less what Bays Mountain Park means to you or to share your special memories. There are still opportunities to win weekly and monthly prizes.
— One weekly winner (the most compelling story) will receive an annual membership pass to Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium and have the story (and related photos, if available) published here in the Sunday Stories edition.
— The final monthly winner (randomly selected from all entries) will win a private planetarium program for up to 20 people. The drawing will be held Oct. 25.
— One grand prize winner (selected as the most compelling story of all) will win a lifetime membership to Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium, valued at $1,000 and good for free entrance and parking, plus access for up to six people to all public scheduled programs (based on availability) for life.
Visit contests.timesnews.net and scroll past the current entries to the bottom of the page where you can enter your story for a chance to win. Simply add your name in the new entrant/photographer field and follow the prompts.
You can enter as many times as you’d like — as long as you share different stories each time. Stories can be short and sweet, or a little longer. That’s up to you.
We can’t wait to hear more about what Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium means to you.