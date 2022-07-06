KINGSPORT — Tickets are still available for “A Civil War Evening” — a two-act documentary featuring Curt Fields as Gen. Ulysses S. Grant and Thomas Lee Jessee as Gen. Robert E. Lee.
The pre-Fun Fest event, sponsored by the Tri Cities Civil War Round Table and the Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts, will be held Monday, July 11, at 7 p.m. at the Renaissance Center Theater, 1200 E. Center St., Kingsport.
Tickets are $5 and can be purchased in advance at the Fun Fest Store. Tickets will also be available at the door on the day of the event; the box office opens at 5 p.m. and seating starts at 6 p.m. The program is open to the public.
Fields and Jessee, as Grant and Lee, will present the “Battle of the Wilderness: Two Days in Hell.” The battle, which took place May 5-7, 1864, in the Fredericksburg-Spotsylvania area of Virginia, marked the first time the two faced each other in battle.
Both presenters are nationally recognized for their first-person docudrama enactment of the generals.
Fields has been an avid and lifelong student of the American Civil War. His interest in portraying Grant was driven by that study and his deep respect and admiration for the general. Fields is the same height and body style as Grant and, therefore, presents a convincing image of the man as he really looked.
His presentations are given in first person, quoting from Grant’s memoirs, articles and letters he wrote, and statements he made in interviews or wrote himself, or from people who knew him or witnessed him during events.
As a living historian, Fields portrayed Grant at the 150th Sesquicentennial observations of Fort Donelson in Shiloh, Tennessee; Raymond and Vicksburg in Mississippi; and at Appomattox Court House in Virginia. He also portrayed Grant in the Visitor Center film at Appomattox and shares his life story on the Civil War Trust website at Civilwar.org.
Jessee, a Virginia native, became interested in military history at a young age while living in Hamilton, the heart of Mosby’s Rangers country. After moving to Florida with his family, he joined a local reenactment unit in 1969 at the age of 18. He started out as a private and worked his way up the ranks to general. Over the years, he has attended reenactments of all the major War Between the States battles throughout the U.S. and has commanded troops at many of the national events.
In 1977, Jessee attended the Olustee Reenactment on the Olustee battlefield and has attended every Olustee event since. During those early years of Olustee, he was given command of the Confederate troops. Then, in the early part of the 1980s, he became commanding general of the Confederate Forces for Olustee, a position he still holds.
For over 40 years, Jessee has been an active member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans. In 2015, he was approved by the National Park Service to portray Lee during the 150th Sesquicentennial of Appomattox reenactment in Virginia and for the new Appomattox Visitors Center film shown daily.
As a longtime student of Lee, Jessee has portrayed Lee in various venues throughout the United States.