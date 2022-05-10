Submitted by Nora Davis
JONESBOROUGH — Garden lovers from across the region are invited to venture over to Tennessee’s oldest town on Saturday, June 4, for the 26th annual Garden Gala.
The self-guided walking tour through historic downtown Jonesborough will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration will be held at the Jonesborough Visitors Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tickets, which are on sale now, are $15 in advance or $20 at the door and can be purchased online at Jonesborough.com/tickets or by calling the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010.
The Garden Gala offers visitors an opportunity to take a sneak peek into some of Jonesborough’s hidden treasures. This year, participants will have an opportunity to explore seven different gardens. Though the Garden Gala is designed as a complete walking tour, there will be shuttle transportation provided this year.
In addition, vendors will be set up on the International Storytelling Center Plaza and in front of the Washington County Courthouse from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with yard art, stained glass, plants, garden items, tools, garden-style jewelry and other handcrafted goods.
The day-long charity event is hosted by the Schubert Club and the Tuesday Garden Club and supported by the Northeast Tennessee Master Gardeners and the Southern Appalachian Plant Society.
The Schubert Club of Jonesborough uses the money received from the Garden Gala to support several community organizations and projects.
The Tuesday Garden Club has evolved over the past eight decades into a dedicated group of people interested in gardening education and promoting good stewardship of natural resources within the Washington County and Jonesborough community. The Tuesday Garden Club provides small scholarships for high school seniors pursuing post-high school horticulture-related studies, as well as supporting the Washington County Jonesborough Library.