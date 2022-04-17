Submitted by Hannah Kiger
JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.).
The library is closed on Sunday, April 17.
The library’s board of directors meets on Tuesday, April 19, at 4:30 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Board meetings are open to the public.
Friends of the Library is accepting donations on Saturday, April 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring donations to the library’s parking lot near the curbside pickup spots. Books, DVDs and puzzles are accepted. Email friends@jcpl.org with questions.
Visit jcpl.org/calendar for details about upcoming events.
FOR CHILDREN
• Tale to Tail will be held Monday, April 18, from 4-5 p.m. Ages 5-10 can register for a private 15-minute time slot, during which the student can read to a trained listening dog in the Storytime Room. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458 to register.
• Storytime in the Park will be held Wednesday and Thursday (April 20-21) at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2-5 and their caregivers at the King Commons Natural Adventure Area across the street from the library. No registration required; choose one day.
• Kids ages 12 and younger can visit the library’s island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons via Nintendo Switch Online on Thursday, April 21. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458 to register.
• Homeschool Friday will be held April 22 from 1-2 p.m. Homeschool families with kids ages 5-12 can drop by the Jones Meeting Room for socializing and activities. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458 to register.
FOR TEENS
• Teen Book Club meets on Tuesday, April 19, at 6 p.m. in the teen area. Ages 12-18 will discuss “I Must Betray You” by Ruta Sepetys. The first six teens who register get a free copy of the book to keep. Registration is required; visit jcpl.org/calendar to register.
• Adulting 101: Basic Car Maintenance will be held Thursday, April 21, at 6 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Ages 12-18 will learn how to maintain a vehicle. Registration is required; visit jcpl.org/ calendar to register.
FOR ADULTS
• Spanish at Your Library meets on Thursday, April 21, at 6 p.m. in the Tennessee Meeting Room. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome. No registration required.
• The Three Authors Reading event on Thursday, April 21, features local authors Jesse Graves, Isabel Gomez Sobrino and Lacy Snapp. They will read excerpts from their new books of poetry and essays at 6:30 p.m. in the Buffalo Mountain Room. No registration required.
• Seekers Book Club meets on Thursday, April 21, at 6:30 p.m. at the Langston Centre (315 Elm St.) for anyone ages 18 and older. The book group will discuss “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson. Registration is required; call 423-434-5785 to register.