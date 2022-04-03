Submitted by Hannah Kiger
JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.).
To register or see upcoming events, visit jcpl.org/calendar.
FOR ALL AGES
• National Library Week Book Trivia Contest will be held on Sunday, April 3, at 2 p.m. in the Buffalo Mountain Room. All ages are welcome. There will be three rounds of trivia played using your phone, with prizes awarded for each round. No registration required.
FOR CHILDREN
• Tale to Tail will be held Monday, April 4, from 4-5 p.m. Children ages 5-10 can register for a private 15-minute time slot, during which they can read to a trained listening dog in the Storytime Room. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458 to register.
• Reader’s Theater in the Park will be held Wednesday, April 6, at 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. and Thursday, April 7, at 10:30 a.m. in place of the regular weekly storytimes. Children’s Library staff will act out favorite stories for ages 2-12 and their caregivers. It meets at the King Commons Natural Adventure Area across the street from the library. No registration required; choose one performance to attend.
• Book Worms meets on Thursday, April 7, at 4 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Children ages 5-8 will hear a reading of “Planting Stories: The Life of Librarian and Storyteller Pura Belpré” by Anika Denise. A virtual option is also available. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458 to register.
• Family Building Day will be held Saturday, April 9, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Kids of all ages and families can drop in to the Jones Meeting Room to build with LEGOs and other materials. No registration required.
FOR ADULTS
• A take-and-make craft will be available for ages 18 and older beginning Monday, April 4, while supplies last. Pick up a paint-by-sticker kit at the information desk or through curbside pickup.
• Spanish at Your Library meets on Thursday, April 7, at 6 p.m. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome. The group meets in the Tennessee Room. No registration required.
• Friends of the Library is holding a donation drop-off on Saturday, April 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring donations to the library’s parking lot near the curbside pickup spots. Books, DVDs and puzzles are accepted. Email friends@jcpl.org with questions.