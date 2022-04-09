JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.). The library is closed on Sunday, April 17.
Visit jcpl.org/calendar for details about upcoming events.
FOR CHILDREN
• Music Morning in the Park meets Monday, April 11, at 10:30 a.m. at the King Commons Natural Adventure Area across the street from the library. It features music and movement for kids from birth-age 5 and their caregivers. No registration required.
• Storytime in the Park will be held Wednesday and Thursday (April 13-14) at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2-5 and their caregivers. It meets at the King Commons Natural Adventure Area across the street from the library. No registration required; choose one day.
• Book Scouts: Poetic Reads meets on Thursday, April 14, at 6 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Children ages 8-12 can learn about books involving poetry. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458.
• Children’s Library staff will hold an Earth Day program on Saturday, April 16, at 10:30 a.m. for ages 5-12. It will be held at the Natural Adventure Area across the street from the library. No registration required.
FOR TEENS
• Dungeons & Dragons Club meets on Monday, April 11, at 5:30 p.m. in the teen area. Students ages 10-18 can play Dungeons & Dragons with other teens. No registration required.
• Teen Cupcake Decorating will be held Tuesday, April 12, at 6 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Students ages 12-18 can decorate cupcakes to take home. All supplies will be provided. Registration is required; visit jcpl.org/calendar to register.
FOR ADULTS
• Spanish at Your Library meets on Thursday, April 14, at 6 p.m. in the Tennessee Room. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome. No registration required.
• The James H. Quillen VA Medical Center will have an info table featuring housing resources available to homeless veterans in the library lobby on Wednesday, April 13, from 1-3 p.m.
• Friends of the Library’s Book Donation Drop-off is on Saturday, April 16, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Bring donations to the library’s parking lot near the curbside pickup spots. Books, DVDs and puzzles are accepted. Email friends@jcpl.org with questions.