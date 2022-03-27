JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.).
To register or see upcoming events, visit jcpl.org/calendar.
FOR CHILDREN
• Music Morning in the Park will be held Monday, March 28, at 10:30 a.m. for ages birth to 5 years and their caregivers. It meets at the King Commons Natural Adventure Area across the street from the library. No registration required.
• Storytime in the Park will be held Wednesday and Thursday (March 30 and 31) at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2-5 and their caregivers. The program meets at the King Commons Natural Adventure Area across the street from the library. No registration required; choose one day.
FOR TEENS
• Dungeons & Dragons Club meets on Monday, March 28, at 5:30 p.m. in the teen area. Anyone ages 10-18 is invited to play Dungeons & Dragons with other teens. No registration required.
FOR ADULTS
• Spanish at Your Library meets on Thursday, March 31, at 6 p.m. in the Tennessee Room. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome. No registration required.
• Community Conversation meets on Saturday, April 2, at 2 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Anyone ages 18 and older can join this monthly listening circle to practice intentional listening skills. April’s conversation topic is how to talk about divisive concepts. Registration is required; call 423-434-4454 to sign up.