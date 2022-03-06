Submitted by Hannah Kiger
JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library, located at 100 W. Millard St.
FOR CHILDREN
• Storytime in the Park will be held Wednesday and Thursday (March 9-10) at 10:30 a.m. for children ages 2-5 and their caregivers. The program meets at the King Commons Natural Adventure Area across the street. No registration required; choose one day.
• Family Building Day, for kids of all ages and their families, will be held Saturday, March 12, from 10:30 a.m. until noon. Drop by the Jones Meeting Room to build with LEGOS and other materials. No registration.
FOR TEENS
• Adulting 101: Study Skills and Self-Care will be held Thursday, March 10, at 6 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room for teens ages 12-18. Learn study skills and self-care strategies for stressful times. Registration is required. Visit jcpl.org/calendar to sign up.
• Teen Gaming Club will meet Friday, March 11, at 4 p.m. to play board games in the teen area. Students ages 12-18 are invited to participate. No registration.
FOR ADULTS
• The James H. Quillen VA Medical Center will have an information table about housing resources available to homeless veterans on Wednesday, March 9, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the library lobby.
• Spanish at Your Library meets on Thursday, March 10, beginning at 6 p.m. in the Tennessee Room. Anyone ages 18 and older is invited to join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels welcome; no registration required.
Visit jcpl.org/calendar for more details.