Sullivan County Public Library

Kylie Smith signed up for her first library card with the Sullivan County Public Library at the Blountville Heritage Festival on Saturday, Aug. 27. Be sure to watch for library tables at events throughout Sullivan County, or visit a local branch to learn more about what the library has to offer.

 Contributed/Sullivan County Public Library

The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community.

LIBRARY NEWS

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video