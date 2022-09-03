The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community.
LIBRARY NEWS
• All branches will be closed for the Labor Day holiday on Monday, Sept. 5.
• The Blountville branch is offering free COVID-19 test kits through Color. Test kits can be picked up and dropped off at the Sullivan Main branch with results delivered electronically within 24-48 hours.
• When you can’t make it to one of our libraries, we are always open online through the Libby (www.libbyapp.com) and Hoopla (www.hoopladigital.com) apps. Use your SCPL library card to sign up for free to get started accessing library materials online.
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
Program specialist Nancy Turner will continue this fall’s alphabet-themed Storytime with “D is for Dog.”
• Thomas Memorial will host Storytime on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 10:30 a.m.
• Bloomingdale will host Storytime on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 11:30 a.m.
• Colonial Heights will host Storytime on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 10 a.m.
• Sullivan Main will host Storytime on Friday, Sept. 9, at 10:30 a.m.
Additional Programs
• Teen Book Club will meet at the Thomas Memorial branch on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 4 p.m. to discuss the graphic novel “Lore Olympus: Volume 1” by Rachel Smythe.
• The weekly art program will be held Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 11 a.m. at the Thomas Memorial branch. The program offers youth an opportunity to learn new art styles and create pieces to match. This week’s topic is Dadaism, a movement with explicitly political overtones.
• Tween Book Club will meet Thursday, Sept. 8, at 4:30 p.m. at the Sullivan Main branch to discuss “Save Me a Seat” by Sarah Weeks.
• The Magic Tree House Kids Book Club will meet at the Sullivan Main branch on Friday, Sept. 9, at 2:30 p.m. to read “Hour of the Olympics.”
FOR ADULTS
• The Sullivan Main branch will have Geri-Fit class on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 10 a.m. Geri-Fit is a strength training exercise class for mature adults or those with mobility challenges.
• Dungeons and Dragons Game Club will meet Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 5 p.m. at Thomas Memorial branch. This is a co-operative fantasy game geared toward older teens (16-plus) and adults.
• The Bloomingdale branch will host Tech Tuesday on Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. to assist patrons with the Libby and Hoopla apps.
• The Colonial Heights branch will host Tech Tuesday on Sept. 6 at 5:30 p.m. It will focus on the use of the Hoopla app for digital books, audio books, digital magazines, as well as streaming movies and music.
• The Book Lovers Club will meet Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 10 a.m. at the Thomas Memorial branch to discuss “Educated” by Tara Westover. The guest speaker will be local author Tammy Robinson Smith. No registration required.
• A knit/crochet club will meet Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. at the Sullivan Main branch. Bring a current project, or come to learn. Participants will share ideas and patterns. There’ll be opportunities to serve others by making and donating items to area nonprofits. All skill levels welcome.
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
• Sullivan Main, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, or call 423-279-2714.
• Bloomingdale, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport, or call 423-288-1310.
• Colonial Heights, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport, or call 423-239-1100.
• Sullivan Gardens, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport, or call 423-349-5990.
• Thomas Memorial, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City, or call 423-538-1980.
Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.