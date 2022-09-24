Beeswax Kitchen Wraps

The Colonial Heights branch of the Sullivan County Public Library hosted a DIY: Beeswax Kitchen Wraps class on Sept. 16. Happy participants enjoyed the craft and got to take home an earth-friendly kitchen helper.

 Contributed

The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.

LIBRARY NEWS

