The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
LIBRARY NEWS
• It’s the final week of National Library Card Sign-up Month! In September, anyone who registers for a library card will receive a coupon for a free sale book, redeemable at all locations courtesy of the Friends of the Sullivan County Public Libraries. You can support the Friends of the Library by shopping their $1 bag book sale. Each location has a variety of books for sale with new items added weekly. The sale will continue through Sept. 30.
• The Colonial Heights branch will host a special outdoor concert of the Sheila Miller band, an all-ages brass band, from 10-11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 1. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the show.
• The Blountville branch is offering free COVID-19 test kits through Color. Test kits can be picked up and dropped off at the Sullivan Main branch with results delivered electronically within 24-48 hours.
• When you can’t make it to one of our libraries, we are always open online through the Libby (www.libbyapp.com) and Hoopla (www.hoopladigital.com) apps. Use your SCPL library card to sign up for free to get started accessing library materials online.
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
Program specialist Nancy Turner will continue this fall’s alphabet-themed Storytime with “G is for Giraffe.”
• Sullivan Gardens will host Storytime on Monday, Sept. 26, at 10:00 a.m.
• Thomas Memorial will host Storytime on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 10:30 a.m.
• Bloomingdale will host Storytime on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 11:30 a.m.
• Colonial Heights will host Storytime on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 10 a.m.
• Sullivan Main will host Storytime on Friday, Sept. 30, at 10:30 a.m.
Additional Programs
• STEAM Club will meet Monday, Sept. 26, at 11:30 a.m. at the Sullivan Gardens branch to work on building bridges.
• Lego Club will meet Monday, Sept. 26, at 4 p.m. at the Blountville branch. Come make some amazing creations. They might end up in the display case.
• Upper elementary Lego Club will meet Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 3:30 p.m. at the Colonial Heights branch.
• The weekly art program will be held Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 11 a.m. at the Thomas Memorial branch. The program offers youth an opportunity to learn new art styles and create pieces to match. This week’s topic is Cubism — a revolutionary approach to representing reality invented around 1907 by artists Pablo Picasso and Georges Braque, bringing different views together in the same picture, resulting in paintings that appear fragmented and abstract.
• The Colonial Heights branch will host a Read Aloud with Ashlie on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The program gives homeschool early elementary students an opportunity to listen to a read-aloud, make a craft and practice their own reading. Call for details.
• The Teen Book Club will meet Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 3 p.m. at the Sullivan Gardens branch to discuss “After Alice” by Gregory Maguire.
• The STEAM Club will meet Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 4 p.m. at the Bloomingdale branch to work on building the tallest paper tower possible with limited supplies. In STEAM Club, kids can learn with activities centered around science, technology, engineering, art and math.
• Nifty Fifty will be held Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Colonial Heights branch. Nifty Fifty Adventures is where kids can learn about one state each week. They will read two or three picture books related to the state, add four pictures to create a “scrapbook” page for the map, and then make a related craft. No registration required. This week’s state is Georgia.
• Tween Book Club for ages 8-13 will meet Thursday, Sept. 29, at 4:30 p.m. at the Sullivan Main branch to discuss “Save Me a Seat” by Sarah Weeks. Students can call the library to request a Zoom link to attend online.
• Kids Book Club will meet Thursday, Sept. 29, at 4:30 p.m. at the Sullivan Main branch to read the 18th book in the Magic Tree House series, “Buffalo Before Breakfast.” Students can call the library to request a Zoom link to attend online.
FOR ADULTS
• The Sullivan Main branch will have Geri-Fit class on Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. Geri-Fit is a strength training exercise class for mature adults or those with mobility challenges.
• The Sullivan Gardens branch will host its Crochet Club on Monday, Sept. 26, at 2 p.m. Just beginning? Experienced with a hook? All skill levels are welcome.
• The Colonial Heights Book Club will meet Monday, Sept. 26, at 5:30 p.m. to discuss “Fifty Words for Rain” by Asha Lemmie.
• A knit/crochet club will meet Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. at the Sullivan Main branch. Bring a current project, or come to learn. Participants will share ideas and patterns. There’ll be opportunities to serve others by making and donating items to area nonprofits. All skill levels welcome.
• Mountain Laurel Book Club will meet Thursday, Sept. 29, at 6 p.m. at the Blountville branch to discuss “Moonlight School” by Suzanne Woods Fisher.
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
• Sullivan Main, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, or call 423-279-2714.
• Bloomingdale, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport, or call 423-288-1310.
• Colonial Heights, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport, or call 423-239-1100.
• Sullivan Gardens, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport, or call 423-349-5990.
• Thomas Memorial, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City, or call 423-538-1980.