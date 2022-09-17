Submitted by Suzanne Huron
The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community.
LIBRARY NEWS
• In celebration of National Library Card Sign-up Month in September, anyone who registers for a library card will receive a coupon for a free sale book, redeemable at all locations courtesy of the Friends of the Sullivan County Public Libraries. You can support the Friends of the Library by shopping their $1 bag book sale. Each location has a variety of books for sale with new items added weekly. The sale will continue through Sept. 30.
• Applications are due for the TESS (Tech Essentials for Sullivan Seniors) at the Blountville branch on Monday, Sept. 19.
• The Blountville branch is offering free COVID-19 test kits through Color. Test kits can be picked up and dropped off at the Sullivan Main branch with results delivered electronically within 24-48 hours.
• When you can’t make it to one of our libraries, we are always open online through the Libby (www.libbyapp.com) and Hoopla (www.hoopladigital.com) apps. Use your SCPL library card to sign up for free to get started accessing library materials online.
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
Program specialist Nancy Turner will continue this fall’s alphabet-themed Storytime with “F is for Fox.”
• Sullivan Gardens will host Storytime on Monday, Sept. 19, at 10:00 a.m.
• Thomas Memorial will host Storytime on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 10:30 a.m.
• Bloomingdale will host Storytime on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 11:30 a.m.
• Colonial Heights will host Storytime on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 10 a.m.
• Sullivan Main will host Storytime on Friday, Sept. 23, at 10:30 a.m.
Additional Programs
• Lego Club will meet Monday, Sept. 19, at 4 p.m. at the Blountville branch. Come make some amazing creations. They might end up in the display case.
• The weekly art program will be held Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 11 a.m. at the Thomas Memorial branch. The program offers youth an opportunity to learn new art styles and create pieces to match. The topic will be futurism — an Italian art movement of the early 20th century that aimed to capture in art the dynamism and the energy of the modern world.
• Nifty Fifty will be held Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Colonial Heights branch. Nifty Fifty Adventures is where kids can learn about one state each week. They will read two or three picture books related to the state, add four pictures to create a “scrapbook” page for the map, and then make a related craft. No registration required.
• The Sullivan Gardens branch will continue its cursive writing class Thursday, Sept. 22, at 4 p.m. No registration required.
• Tween Book Club will meet Thursday, Sept. 22, at 4:30 p.m. at the Sullivan Main branch to discuss “Save Me a Seat” by Sarah Weeks.
• Homeschool Lego Club will meet Friday, Sept. 23, at 1 p.m. at the Bloomingdale branch.
• Kids Book Club will meet Friday, Sept. 23, at 2:30 p.m. at the Sullivan Main branch to read the 17th book in the Magic Tree House series, “Tonight on the Titanic.”
• Cinnamon the dog will be available at the Colonial Heights branch on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 10 a.m. for reading practice. Dogs are great listeners and can help reluctant readers feel more comfortable building their skills. Registration is required. Call 423-239-1100.
FOR ADULTS
• The Sullivan Main branch will have Geri-Fit class on Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. Geri-Fit is a strength training exercise class for mature adults or those with mobility challenges.
• The Sullivan Gardens branch will host “Preserving: Freezing Techniques” on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 10 a.m. Topics will include preserving techniques such as how to safely prepare food for the freezer.
• A special Tech Tuesday will be held Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 5:30 p.m. at the Colonial Heights branch. Anyone can bring a device to the library on Tech Tuesday evenings to get personal assistance with connecting to the digital collections in Libby and Hoopla.
• In honor of Banned Books Week, the SCPL will host “Banned at the Brewery,” a community discussion about banned books, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 6:30 p.m. at Gypsy Circus Cider Company in Kingsport.
• A knit/crochet club will meet Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. at the Sullivan Main branch. Bring a current project, or come to learn. Participants will share ideas and patterns. There’ll be opportunities to serve others by making and donating items to area nonprofits. All skill levels welcome.
FOR FAMILIES
• The Colonial Heights Branch will host a Family DIY: Paint Pouring on Terracotta Pots on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 11 a.m. Participants will be pouring acrylic paint over terracotta pots to decorate them for fall planting. Each family will get a mum starter kit to take home with their new pot.
• Attention fans of “The Hobbit” and “Lord of the Rings.” The Bloomingdale Ruritan and Bloomingdale branch library will host a “National Tolkien, Hobbit and Lord of the Rings Celebration” on Saturday, Sept. 24, at noon. Dress as your favorite character, eat some delicious hobbit snacks, check your LOTR knowledge and have a great time. Free and open to the public. No registration required.
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
• Sullivan Main, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, or call 423-279-2714.
• Bloomingdale, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport, or call 423-288-1310.
• Colonial Heights, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport, or call 423-239-1100.
• Sullivan Gardens, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport, or call 423-349-5990.
• Thomas Memorial, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City, or call 423-538-1980.
Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.