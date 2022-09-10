The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community.
LIBRARY NEWS
• In celebration of National Library Card Sign-up Month in September, anyone who registers for a library card will receive a coupon for a free sale book, redeemable at all locations courtesy of the Friends of the Sullivan County Public Libraries. You can support the Friends of the Library by shopping their $1 bag book sale. Each location has a variety of books for sale with new items added weekly. The sale will continue through Sept. 30.
• Friends of the Colonial Heights Library will meet at the Colonial Heights branch on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 4 p.m.
• The Blountville branch is offering free COVID-19 test kits through Color. Test kits can be picked up and dropped off at the Sullivan Main branch with results delivered electronically within 24-48 hours.
• When you can’t make it to one of our libraries, we are always open online through the Libby (www.libbyapp.com) and Hoopla (www.hoopladigital.com) apps. Use your SCPL library card to sign up for free to get started accessing library materials online.
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
Program specialist Nancy Turner will continue this fall’s alphabet-themed Storytime with “D is for Dog.”
• Sullivan Gardens will host Storytime on Monday, Sept. 12, at 10:00 a.m.
• Thomas Memorial will host Storytime on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 10:30 a.m.
• Bloomingdale will host Storytime on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 11:30 a.m.
• Colonial Heights will host Storytime on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 10 a.m.
• Sullivan Main will host Storytime on Friday, Sept. 16, at 10:30 a.m.
Additional Programs
• Sullivan Gardens branch will host a STEAM Challenge on Monday, Sept. 12, at 2:30 p.m.
• Teen Book Club will meet at the Thomas Memorial branch on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 4 p.m. to discuss the graphic novel “Lore Olympus: Volume 1” by Rachel Smythe.
• The weekly art program will be held Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 11 a.m. at the Thomas Memorial branch. The program offers youth an opportunity to learn new art styles and create pieces to match.
• The Bloomingdale branch will host a STEAM Challenge on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 4 p.m.
• The Colonial Heights branch will host “Read Aloud with Ashlie” on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 11 a.m. This is a chance for homeschool students to listen to a read-aloud, make a craft, and practice their own reading.
• Nifty Fifty will be held Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Colonial Heights branch. Nifty Fifty Adventures is where kids can learn about one state each week. They will read two or three picture books related to the state, add four pictures to create a “scrapbook” page for the map, and then make a related craft. No registration required.
• Tween Book Club will meet Thursday, Sept. 15, at 4:30 p.m. at the Sullivan Main branch to discuss “Save Me a Seat” by Sarah Weeks.
• The Magic Tree House Kids Book Club will meet at the Sullivan Main branch on Friday, Sept. 16, at 2:30 p.m. to read “Hour of the Olympics.”
• The Bluff City branch will host its monthly movie on Saturday, Sept. 17. Audiences can enjoy “The Bad Guys” at 1 p.m. in the basement. Popcorn and water are served. Registration is required; call 423-538-1980 to register.
FOR ADULTS
• The Sullivan Main branch will have Geri-Fit class on Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. Geri-Fit is a strength training exercise class for mature adults or those with mobility challenges.
• The Blountville branch will have a DIY Book Wreath class on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 2 p.m. Come learn to put together a beautiful wreath with pages from discarded books.
• The Colonial Heights branch will present DIY Bees Wax Kitchen Wraps on Friday, Sept. 16, at 2 p.m. Participants will be covering fabric in melted beeswax to use in replacement of plastic wrap in the kitchen.
• The Bluff City branch will host “Magic: The Gathering” card game club on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 4:30 p.m. Ages 13-plus welcome to join the strategy card game.
• A knit/crochet club will meet Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. at the Sullivan Main branch. Bring a current project, or come to learn. Participants will share ideas and patterns. There’ll be opportunities to serve others by making and donating items to area nonprofits. All skill levels welcome.
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
• Sullivan Main, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, or call 423-279-2714.
• Bloomingdale, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport, or call 423-288-1310.
• Colonial Heights, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport, or call 423-239-1100.
• Sullivan Gardens, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport, or call 423-349-5990.
• Thomas Memorial, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City, or call 423-538-1980.
Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.