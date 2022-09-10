Bloomingdale Branch

The Bloomingdale branch finished its adult reading program in August. Debby Griffith (above) was one of two lucky winners in the prize drawing. Each winner received a book bag with two $10 O’Charley’s gift cards, a popular novel, a Sullivan County Public Library T-shirt and other goodies.

 Sullivan County Public Library

The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community.

LIBRARY NEWS

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video