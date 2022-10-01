The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
LIBRARY NEWS
• The Colonial Heights branch will host a special outdoor concert of the Sheila Miller band, an all-ages brass band, from 10-11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 1. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the show.
• Participate in the Fall Into Summer Reading Challenge. All age groups are encouraged to participate for chances to win prizes. Sign up at http://scpltn.readsquared.com/.
• The Blountville branch is offering free COVID-19 test kits through Color. Test kits can be picked up and dropped off at the Sullivan Main branch with results delivered electronically within 24-48 hours.
• When you can’t make it to one of our libraries, we are always open online through the Libby (www.libbyapp.com) and Hoopla (www.hoopladigital.com) apps. Use your SCPL library card to sign up for free to get started accessing library materials online.
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
Program specialist Nancy Turner will continue this fall’s alphabet-themed Storytime with “H is for Hippo.”
• Sullivan Gardens will host Storytime on Monday, Oct. 3, at 10:00 a.m.
• Thomas Memorial will host Storytime on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 10:30 a.m.
• Bloomingdale will host Storytime on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 11:30 a.m.
• Colonial Heights will host Storytime on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 10 a.m.
• Sullivan Main will host Storytime on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10:30 a.m.
Additional Programs
• Lego Club will meet Monday, Oct. 3, at 4 p.m. at the Blountville branch. Come make some amazing creations. They might end up in the display case.
• The weekly art program will be held Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 11 a.m. at the Thomas Memorial branch. The program offers youth an opportunity to learn new art styles and create pieces to match. This week’s topic is Pointillism, a technique of painting in which small, distinct dots of color are applied in patterns to form an image. Georges Seurat and Paul Signac developed the technique in 1886, branching from Impressionism.
• Dungeons and Dragons will be offered Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 5 p.m. at the Thomas Memorial branch. This role-playing game is open to new and experienced players. Fun for all ages, it provides an opportunity to practice problem-solving skills in a team environment.
• Barry Brickey from the Kingsport Fire Department will visit the Bloomingdale Library after storytime on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 11:30 a.m. to talk to parents and preschoolers about fire safety. October is Fire Safety Month. The program is free and open to the public.
• Nifty Fifty will be held Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Colonial Heights branch. Nifty Fifty Adventures is where kids can learn about one state each week. They will read two or three picture books related to the state, add four pictures to create a “scrapbook” page for the map, and then make a related craft. No registration required. This week’s state is Connecticut.
• The Teen Book Club will meet Monday, Oct. 3, at 4 p.m. at the Sullivan Gardens branch to read and discuss “Long Live the Pumpkin Queen” by Shear Ernshaw. If you’re a fan of “Nightmare before Christmas,” this month-long Halloween reading event is for you.
• Tween Book Club for ages 8-13 will meet Thursday, Oct. 6, at 4:30 p.m. at the Sullivan Main branch to begin discussing “Small Spaces” by Katherine Arden. Students can call the library at 423-279-2714 to request a Zoom link to attend online.
• Kids Book Club will meet Friday, Oct. 7, at 2:30 p.m. at the Sullivan Main branch to finish the 18th book in the Magic Tree House series, “Buffalo Before Breakfast.” Students can call the library at 423-279-2714 to request a Zoom link to attend online.
FOR ADULTS
• The Sullivan Main branch will have Geri-Fit class on Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. Geri-Fit is a strength training exercise class for mature adults or those with mobility challenges.
• The Sullivan Gardens branch will host its Crochet Club on Monday, Oct. 3, at 2 p.m. Just beginning? Experienced with a hook? All skill levels are welcome. Group meets every Monday.
• A special craft and recipe event will take place Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Sullivan Gardens branch. At 10 a.m., participants will create a pumpkin centerpiece for fall décor. Then, at 11 a.m., learn to make a yummy no-bake pumpkin party dip.
• Colonial Heights will host an after-hours Tech Tuesday on Oct. 4 at 5:30 p.m. If you are struggling to get the Libby or Hoopla app to work on your device, this session will offer one-on-one help. Bring your device for help with downloading, set up and navigation of library apps.
• Book Lover’s Book Club will meet at the Thomas Memorial branch on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 10 a.m. The book for October is “Educated” by Tara Westover.
• A knit/crochet club will meet Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. at the Sullivan Main branch. Bring a current project, or come to learn. Participants will share ideas and patterns. There’ll be opportunities to serve others by making and donating items to area nonprofits. All skill levels welcome.
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
• Sullivan Main, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, or call 423-279-2714.
• Bloomingdale, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport, or call 423-288-1310.
• Colonial Heights, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport, or call 423-239-1100.
• Sullivan Gardens, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport, or call 423-349-5990.
• Thomas Memorial, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City, or call 423-538-1980.