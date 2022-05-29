The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community.
Visit www.scpltn.org for details.
LIBRARY NEWS
• The library’s branches will be closed Monday, May 30, in honor of Memorial Day.
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
• The art program continues at Thomas Memorial on May 31 at 11 a.m. This week’s topic and art project will be based on minimalism.
Pre-K Storytime
All branches offer Pre-K Storytime every week. This week, Summer Reading themes begin.
• Bloomingdale, June 1, at 10 a.m. (Fish): Bays Mountain staff will visit to talk about different fish and their environments.
• Sullivan Gardens, June 1, at 10 a.m. (Under the Sea).
• Colonial Heights, June 2, at 10 a.m. (Fish): TWRA Fish & Wildlife officers will visit to teach about fish hatcheries.
• Thomas Memorial, June 2, at 10:30 a.m. (Whales).
• Sullivan Main, June 3, at 10:30 a.m. (Oceans): The Sullivan Main branch in Blountville will host a Summer Reading Kick-off Party with Storytime. There will be water games, crafts and snacks to go along with the Storytime for all ages of summer reading participants.
Lego Clubs
• Colonial Heights will host an upper-elementary-aged Lego Club on May 31 at 3:30 p.m.
• The Sullivan Main branch Lego Club will meet May 31 at 4 p.m. All ages can come by to hear a story and then let their creativity flow with free playtime.
• Bloomingdale will start an outdoor Lego Club for Homeschoolers on June 3 at 10 a.m. with registration.
Book clubs
• A new Teen Book Group will start at Sullivan Gardens on May 31 at 4 p.m. to read “Fable” by Adrienne Young.
• Elementary kids can join The Magic Tree House Club at Sullivan Main on June 2 at 3 p.m. for “Ghost Town at Sundown.”
• Tweens Book Club will meet at Sullivan Main on June 2 at 4 p.m. for “Song for a Whale” by Lynne Kelly. The program is also available virtually through Zoom.
FOR FAMILIES
• All branches will come together on Saturday June 4, from 3-8 p.m. at the Kingsport Farmer’s Market to celebrate Summer Reading in the Kids’ Zone. There will be face painting and lots of creative, fun crafts to enjoy!
• Summer Reading will kick off in a big way at the Thomas Memorial branch with a block party featuring clogging demos, visits from emergency service vehicles and workers, face painting, games, snacks, prizes and book giveaways.
FOR ADULTS
• The Sullivan Main branch will host Geri-Fit, a strength training exercise class, for mature adults on Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m.
LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
• Sullivan Main, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville or call 423-279-2714.
• Bloomingdale, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport or call 423-288-1310.
• Colonial Heights, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport or call 423-239-1100.
• Sullivan Gardens, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport or call 423-349-5990.
• Thomas Memorial, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City or call 423-538-1980.