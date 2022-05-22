Submitted by Maria Reduto-Williams
The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community.
Visit www.scpltn.org for details.
LIBRARY NEWS
• The library’s board of directors meets Monday, May 23, at 5:30pm in the Eastman Meeting Room at the Sullivan Main branch. Board meetings are open to the public.
• The library’s branches will be closed Monday, May 30, in honor of Memorial Day.
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
• The Sullivan Main branch will welcome Samson the German Shepherd on Monday, May 23, at 4 p.m. as part of Tales to Tails, a program to help kids become comfortable reading aloud. Samson will patiently listen to kids read without judgment or criticism. Registration required.
• The Sullivan Main branch will host a Lego Club on Tuesday, May 24, at 4 p.m. Come by to hear a story, and then let your kids’ creativity flow with free playtime.
• The Sullivan Gardens branch will host a lesson in handwriting on Wednesday, May 25, at 3 p.m. for children and teens who would like to work on their cursive writing and start to learn calligraphy.
FOR FAMILIES
• The Bloomingdale branch will host a program on swimming safety with Kingsport Aquatics Center’s Madison Gump. The program will include swimming safety information for all ages. It is free and open to the public. No registration required.
• The Thomas Memorial branch will hold a homeschool art program on Tuesday, May 24, at 11 a.m. This week’s theme is the abstract expressionism style of art.
FOR ADULTS
• The Sullivan Main branch hosts Geri-Fit, a strength training exercise class for mature adults on Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m.
• The Colonial Heights branch will host a book club on Tuesday, May 24, at 5:30 p.m. to review “Harry’s Trees” by Jon Cohen.
• The Mountain Laurel Book Club will meet at the Sullivan Main branch on Thursday, May 26, at 6 p.m. to review “The Survivors” by Jane Harper.
LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
• Sullivan Main, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville or call 423-279-2714.
• Bloomingdale, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport or call 423-288-1310.
• Colonial Heights, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport or call 423-239-1100.
• Sullivan Gardens, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport or call 423-349-5990.
• Thomas Memorial, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City or call 423-538-1980.