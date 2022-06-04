Submitted by Maria Reduto-Williams
The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community.
Visit www.scpltn.org for details.
LIBRARY NEWS
The Sullivan County Public Library System is now accepting applications for our Board of Trustees. Board members establish policies that govern the operation of the Sullivan County Public Library System and participate in the budget and planning processes. For more information, contact Library Director Megan Hopkins at 423-279-2716 or email her at slclibrarydirector@gmail.com.
The Community Garden is sprouting up at the Sullivan Main branch. Come by during library hours to check it out. Sign up to volunteer to help tend the garden and enjoy some of the harvest when it’s ready.
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
All branches offer Storytime based on the summer reading theme, “Oceans of Possibilities,” on the following schedule:
• Sullivan Main on June 7 at 10 a.m. for Pre-K and 10:45 a.m. for elementary age — All about the ocean and ocean zones.
• Sullivan Gardens on June 7 at 3 p.m. — Bays Mountain staff will come by for a presentation on water snakes.
• Bloomingdale on June 8 at 10 a.m. — Turtles: Special guest Marty Silver, a park ranger from Warriors’ Path State Park, will join us for a show-and-tell with turtles.
• Sullivan Gardens on June 8 at 10 a.m. — Tropical Fish.
• Colonial Heights on June 9 at 10 a.m. — Sharks: We will have a visit from Marty Silver of Warriors’ Path State Park.
• Thomas Memorial on June 9 at 10:30 a.m. — Unique Sea Creatures.
• The Sullivan Main branch will host LEGO Club on June 6 at 4 p.m. Come by to hear a story, and then let your kids’ creativity flow with free playtime.
• The art program for ages 8-12 will meet at Thomas Memorial branch on June 7 at 11 a.m. Surrealism is the topic this week.
• A book club for elementary age students will meet at the Sullivan Main branch on June 9 at 3 p.m. for The Magic Tree House series.
• The Tweens Book Club will meet at the Sullivan Main branch on June 9 at 4 p.m. to read and discuss “Song for a Whale” by Lynne Kelly.
FOR ADULTS
• The Sullivan Main branch hosts Geri-Fit, a strength training exercise class, for mature adults on Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m.
• Magic & Motherboards Book Club, a young adult Sci-Fi/fantasy book club, will meet at Thomas Memorial on June 7 at 4:30 p.m. to discuss “Into the Drowning Deep” by Mira Grant.
• Anyone ages 16 and older is invited for Dungeons & Dragons, a pirate-themed cooperative, fantasy role-playing game, at the Thomas Memorial branch on June 7 at 5 p.m.
• The Reader’s Choice Book Club will meet at the Thomas Memorial branch on June 9 at 11:30 a.m. to review “Montauk” by Nicola Harrison.
• The Cookbook Club will meet June 9 at 12:30 p.m. at the Thomas Memorial branch. Make a recipe to share from your favorite cookbook.
LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
• Sullivan Main, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville or call 423-279-2714.
• Bloomingdale, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport or call 423-288-1310.
• Colonial Heights, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport or call 423-239-1100.
• Sullivan Gardens, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport or call 423-349-5990.
• Thomas Memorial, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City or call 423-538-1980.