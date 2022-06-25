Submitted by Maria Reduto-Williams
The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for details.
LIBRARY NEWS
• The new website is up and running. Check it out at www.scpltn.org to find information, links and resources.
• The Library Board meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 27, in the Eastman Meeting Room of the Sullivan Main branch at 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville.
• All Sullivan County library branches will be closed on Monday, July 4, in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
All branches will offer Summer Reading Storytime events, based on the “Oceans of Possibilities” theme:
• Sullivan Main on June 28 at 10 a.m. for Pre-K and 10:45 a.m. for elementary age — Sea Turtles: We will make paper turtles and experiment with how things float in fresh water and salt water.
• Bloomingdale on June 29 at 10 a.m. — Pirates: Future marine biologist Becca Iddings will visit to share all about sharks.
• Sullivan Gardens on June 29 at 10 a.m. — Let’s Go To the Beach!
• Colonial Heights on June 30 at 10 a.m. — Mermaids: Staff from Appalachian Caverns will stop by to share all about the natural wonders of the caverns.
• Thomas Memorial on June 30 at 10:30 a.m. — Jellyfish.
Lego Clubs
• The Sullivan Main branch will meet on June 27 at 4 p.m. It’s open to all ages.
• Colonial Heights will meet on June 28 at 3:30 p.m. for upper elementary kids.
Additional Programs
• The homeschool club for ages 5 and older will meet outdoors at the Bloomingdale branch on July 1 at 10 a.m. Space is limited; call or come by to register.
• The art program for ages 8-12 will meet at the Thomas Memorial branch on June 28 at 11 a.m. The Italian art movement Futurism is the topic this week.
• A book club for elementary age students will meet at the Sullivan Main branch on June 30 at 3 p.m. to read “Polar Bears Past Bedtime” in The Magic Tree House series.
• The Teen Book Clubs will meet this week at Sullivan Main and Sullivan Gardens, both on June 30 at 4 p.m. The Sullivan Main group will finish “Song for a Whale” by Lynne Kelly, and the Sullivan Gardens group will start “Hollow Fires” by Samira Ahmed.
FOR FAMILIES
• Staff from the Kingsport Aquatic Center will be at the Sullivan Gardens branch on June 28 at 2 p.m. to talk about water safety for summer adventures at the pool, lake and ocean.
• Staff from Hands On! Discovery Center will visit the Sullivan Main branch on July 1 at 10:30 a.m. to share their “Wacky Weather” program. Learn all about crazy weather patterns that cause things like big thunderstorms and tornadoes.
• Lead flatwater instructor Deb Briscoe from the Nolichucky Outdoor Learning Institute will visit the Bloomingdale branch on July 1 at 2 p.m. to discuss the uses and safety of canoes and kayaks.
FOR ADULTS
• The Sullivan Main branch will host Geri-Fit, a strength training exercise class for mature adults, on Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m.
• The Book Club at Colonial Heights will meet June 27 at 5:30 p.m. to review “Echo Mountain” by Lauren Wolk.
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
• Sullivan Main, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville or call 423-279-2714.
• Bloomingdale, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport or call 423-288-1310.
• Colonial Heights, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport or call 423-239-1100.
• Sullivan Gardens, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport or call 423-349-5990.
• Thomas Memorial, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City or call 423-538-1980.