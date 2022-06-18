Submitted by Maria Reduto-Williams
The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for details.
LIBRARY NEWS
• The Sullivan County Public Library System is accepting applications for its board of trustees. Board members establish policies that govern the operation of the Sullivan County Public Library System and participate in the budget and planning processes. For more information, contact Library Director Megan Hopkins at 423-279-2716 or email slclibrarydirector@gmail.com.
• The library board will meet Monday, June 27, at 5:30 p.m. in the Eastman Meeting Room of the Sullivan Main branch at 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville.
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
Summer Reading Storytime
All branches will offer Summer Reading Storytime events, based on the “Oceans of Possibilities” theme:
• Sullivan Main on June 21 at 10 a.m. for Pre-K and 10:45 a.m. for elementary age — Pirates and Ships with crafts.
• Bloomingdale on June 22 at 10 a.m. — Crayfish: Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation staff will come by to teach about stream health and where the crayfish live.
• Sullivan Gardens on June 22 at 10 a.m. — Sea Turtles.
• Sullivan Gardens on June 22 at 1 p.m. — Marty Silver from Warriors’ Path State Park will come by with an animal friend.
• Colonial Heights on June 23 at 10 a.m. — Penguins. Our friend Commander Anderson will come by to share stories about his Antarctic adventures.
• Thomas Memorial on June 23 at 10:30 a.m. — Fish. Join in the fun to make fish hand puppets.
Additional Programs
• The Sullivan Main branch will host Lego Club on June 20 at 4 p.m. Come by to hear a story, and then let your kids’ creativity flow with free playtime.
• The Colonial Heights branch will host “Reading with Cinnamon the Dog” on June 21 at 10 a.m. Register to let your child practice their reading with Cinnamon, who is a very patient listener.
• The art program for ages 8-12 will meet at the Thomas Memorial branch on June 21 at 11 a.m. The De Stigi art style is the topic this week.
• Sullivan Main branch will host book club for elementary kids June 23 at 3 p.m. for The Magic Tree House series. The featured book is “Polar Bears Past Bedtime.”
• The Tweens Book Club will meet at the Sullivan Main branch on June 23 at 4 p.m. to read and discuss “Song for a Whale” by Lynne Kelly.
• Youth ages 13 and older will meet at the Thomas Memorial branch on June 25 at 4:30 p.m. to play “Magic: The Gathering,” a strategy card game.
FOR FAMILIES
• A retired Navy engineer will speak at the Sullivan Main branch on June 23 at 5 p.m. to talk about his life at sea on submarines.
FOR ADULTS
• The Sullivan Main branch will host Geri-Fit, a strength training exercise class for mature adults, on Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m.
• Have you wanted to trace your family history, but just don’t know where to start? Come by the Sullivan Gardens branch on June 20 at 11 a.m. for a beginners workshop on genealogy by an in-house specialist from the Sullivan Main branch.
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
• Sullivan Main, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville or call 423-279-2714.
• Bloomingdale, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport or call 423-288-1310.
• Colonial Heights, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport or call 423-239-1100.
• Sullivan Gardens, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport or call 423-349-5990.
• Thomas Memorial, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City or call 423-538-1980.