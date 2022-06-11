Submitted by Maria Reduto-Williams
The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for details.
LIBRARY NEWS
• The Sullivan County Public Library System is now accepting applications for its board of trustees. Board members establish policies that govern the operation of the Sullivan County Public Library System and participate in the budget and planning processes. Contact Library Director Megan Hopkins at 423-279-2716 or email slclibrarydirector@gmail.com for details.
• Do you hoopla? With hoopla digital, you can instantly borrow audiobooks, eBooks, comics, music, movies and TV for free with the power of your library card. Come by or call your local branch for more details.
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
Summer Reading Storytime
All branches will offer Summer Reading Storytime events, based on the “Oceans of Possibilities” theme:
• Sullivan Main on June 14 at 10 a.m. for Pre-K and 10:45 a.m. for elementary age — Penguins and Puffins.
• Sullivan Gardens on June 14 at 3 p.m. — Melody, a Bays Mountain intern, will come by for a presentation on fish.
• Bloomingdale on June 15 at 10 a.m. — Bays Mountain staff will stop by to share about otters and their habitat.
• Sullivan Gardens on June 15 at 10 a.m. — Dolphins, Whales and Sharks.
• Colonial Heights on June 16 at 10 a.m. — Friends from Bays Mountain Park will stop by to talk about the differences between sea and river otters.
• Thomas Memorial on June 16 at 10:30 a.m. — Octopi.
Additional Programs
• The Sullivan Main branch will host Lego Club on June 13 at 4 p.m. Come by to hear a story, and then let your kids’ creativity flow with free playtime.
• The art program for ages 8-12 will meet at the Thomas Memorial branch on June 14 at 11 a.m. Dadaism is the topic this week.
• The Colonial Heights branch will host “Read Aloud with Ashlie” on June 15 at 11 a.m. Register to let your child practice reading with Ashlie, one of the branch’s Homeschool Teaching moms.
• A book club for elementary ages will meet at Sullivan Main branch on June 16 at 3 p.m. for the “The Magic Tree House” series.
• The Tweens Book Club will meet at the Sullivan Main branch on June 16 at 4 p.m. to read and discuss “Song for a Whale” by Lynne Kelly.
FOR FAMILIES
• It’s a special treat for our Sullivan Main branch Summer Reading program as Commander Anderson stops by June 17 at 10:30 a.m. to share stories about his Antarctic ocean adventures and all of the animals he encountered there.
FOR ADULTS
• The Sullivan Main branch will host Geri-Fit, a strength training exercise class, for mature adults on Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m.
• Are you ready for a new hobby? Come by the Sullivan Gardens branch for a beginners lesson in crochet on June 16 at 2 p.m. All the supplies you need to make and take home your first project will be provided.
• The Sullivan Gardens branch will offer a lesson in the art of cursive handwriting with Library Assistant Janet on June 17 at 3 p.m.
• Local horticulturist Bill Durham will visit the Colonial Heights branch on June 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to share his knowledge of houseplants. You can even bring in a plant that you need some specific help with for him to diagnose.
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
• Sullivan Main, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville or call 423-279-2714.
• Bloomingdale, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport or call 423-288-1310.
• Colonial Heights, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport or call 423-239-1100.
• Sullivan Gardens, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport or call 423-349-5990.
• Thomas Memorial, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City or call 423-538-1980.