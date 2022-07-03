The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community.
Visit www.scpltn.org for details.
LIBRARY NEWS
• The new website is up and running. Check it out at www.scpltn.org to find information, links and resources.
• We are halfway through our Summer Reading Program, but there’s still time to sign up and participate. Go to scpltn.readsquared.com or stop by your local branch for more information.
• All Sullivan County library branches will be closed on Monday, July 4, in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
All of the branches will offer Summer Reading programs based on the “Oceans of Possibilities” theme:
Sullivan Main, July 5 at 10 a.m. for Pre-K and 10:45 a.m. for Elementary — Whales. Join us to make tie-dyes and origami while learning about blubber.
Bloomingdale, July 6 at 10 a.m. — Pirate activities and craft.
Sullivan Gardens, July 6 at 10 a.m. — Butterflies.
Colonial Heights, July 7 at 10 a.m. — Coral Reefs with craft.
Thomas Memorial, July 7 at 10:30 a.m. — Goldfish.
Additional Programs
• Cinnamon the dog will be ready to listen to youngsters read aloud at the Colonial Heights branch on July 5 at 10 a.m. Call or come by to reserve your spot.
• The art program for ages 8-12 at the Thomas Memorial branch on July 5 at 11 a.m. Cubism, an art style developed in the early 1900s by Pablo Picasso, is the topic this week.
• The young adult book club, Magic & Motherboards, will meet at the Thomas Memorial branch on July 5 at 4:30 pm. This month’s book is “The Last True Poets of the Sea” by Julia Drake.
• A book club for elementary kids will meet at the Sullivan Main branch on July 7 at 3 p.m. for The Magic Tree House series. We will be reading “Polar Bears Past Bedtime” this week.
• The Teen Book Clubs will meet at Sullivan Main on July 7 at 4 p.m. to start “Beyond the Bright Sea” by Lauren Wolk.
FOR FAMILIES
• If you are a Summer Reading participant registered by July 5, come join the fun on July 6 at 10 a.m. at the Bloomingdale branch. We will be celebrating the mid-summer mark for our reading program in conjunction with Fun Fest with storytime, crafts and water games.
FOR ADULTS
• Ages 16-plus are welcome to join us at the Thomas Memorial branch for a round of Dungeons & Dragons, the pirate-themed cooperative fantasy, role-playing game, on July 5 at 5 p.m.
• The Sullivan Main branch will host Geri-Fit, a strength training exercise class for mature adults, on Thursday, July 7, at 10 a.m. The usual Monday program will be canceled for the Independence Day holiday.
• Do you want to find your roots? Special guest Kenny Stallard of Scott County Historical Society will present an introduction to genealogy at the Colonial Heights branch on July 9 at 1 p.m. He will be helping us figure out what genealogy is and how to start our searches.
• Do you have some old books lying around? Would you like to learn how to turn them into works of art? Come to the Sullivan Gardens branch on Friday, July 8, at 2 p.m. for a craft class on making sculptural wall hangings from old books.
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
• Sullivan Main, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville or call 423-279-2714.
• Bloomingdale, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport or call 423-288-1310.
• Colonial Heights, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport or call 423-239-1100.
• Sullivan Gardens, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport or call 423-349-5990.
• Thomas Memorial, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City or call 423-538-1980.