The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community.
LIBRARY NEWS
• The library board will meet Monday, July 25, at 5:30 p.m. in the Eastman Meeting Room of the Sullivan Main branch at 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville.
• The new website is up and running. Check it out at www.scpltn.org to find information, links and resources.
• This is the last week of the Summer Reading Program. Participants can log reading at scpl.readsquared.com through July 31.
• When you can’t make it to one of the branch libraries, they are always open online through the Libby and Hoopla apps. Use your SCPL library card to access library materials online. Visit www.libbyapp.com or www.hoopladigital.com.
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
All of the branches will offer Summer Reading programs based on the “Oceans of Possibilities” theme:
• Sullivan Main, July 26 at 10 a.m. for Pre-K and 10:45 a.m. for elementary — Crabs, Lobsters and Shrimp. Make a crab from a pool noodle, and learn all about crustacean friends.
• Sullivan Gardens, July 27 at 10 a.m. — Colorful Birds.
• Bloomingdale, July 27 at 10 a.m. — Octopus.
• Colonial Heights, July 28 at 10 a.m. — Whales.
• Thomas Memorial, July 28 at 10:30 a.m. — Starfish.
Additional Programs
• The Lego Club will meet July 25 at 4 p.m. at the Sullivan Main branch for summertime fun with friends.
• An art show will be held at the Thomas Memorial branch on July 26 at 11 a.m. to showcase artwork created in the library’s weekly art program. The regular art program will resume next Tuesday at 11 a.m.
• The Lego Club for upper elementary ages will meet July 26 at 3:30 p.m. at the Colonial Heights branch.
• Homeschool mom Ashlie will be at the Colonial Heights branch July 27 at 11 a.m. to help kids practice reading aloud.
• A book club for elementary kids will meet at the Sullivan Main branch on July 28 at 3 p.m. for The Magic Tree House series. We will start “Day of the Dragon King.”
• A Teen Book Group at Sullivan Gardens branch will meet July 28 at 4 p.m. to review the book “Game Changer” by Neal Shusterman.
• The Teen Book Club will meet July 28 at 4 p.m. at the Sullivan Main branch to wrap up the book “Beyond the Bright Sea” by Lauren Wolk.
FOR FAMILIES
• Sullivan Gardens will hold its Summer Reading finale party on July 26 at 10 a.m. with snacks, games and participant prizes.
• Bloomingdale will hold its Summer Reading finale party for participants registered at the branch who have completed their reading on July 27 at 10 a.m. with storytime and a craft.
• Colonial Heights participants will celebrate the end of Summer Reading on July 28 at 10 a.m. with storytime, goodie bags, light refreshments and yard games like ring toss and bubbles.
• Sullivan Main will host its End of Summer Reading Bash on July 29 at 10:30 a.m. There’ll be games, and awards for participation. TVA Employees Credit Union will pass out backpacks and school supplies.
FOR ADULTS
• The Reader’s Choice Book Club will meet July 25 at noon at the Bloomingdale branch. Choose a book you want to read to talk about at the meeting.
• Tech Tuesday will be held July 26 at noon at the Thomas Memorial branch. Learn how to download and use online resources, including the Hoopla and Libby apps.
• Angie Hyche of Shipshape Solutions will demonstrate how to organize printed photos during a special organizing event July 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the Bloomingdale branch. The cost is $15 per person.
• The Mountain Laurel Readers Book Club will meet July 28 at 6 p.m. at the Sullivan Main branch. This month’s book is “We Are Not Like Them” by Christine Pride.
• Andy Steffan from Tennessee Eastman Hiking/Canoeing Club will be at the Bloomingdale branch July 29 at 1 p.m. to discuss types of canoes and kayaks, and their functions.
• The Sullivan Main branch will host Geri-Fit, a strength training exercise class for mature adults, on Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m.
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
• Sullivan Main, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville or call 423-279-2714.
• Bloomingdale, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport or call 423-288-1310.
• Colonial Heights, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport or call 423-239-1100.
• Sullivan Gardens, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport or call 423-349-5990.
• Thomas Memorial, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City or call 423-538-1980.