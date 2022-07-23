Thomas Memorial art show

The Thomas Memorial branch in Bluff City will host a show featuring work by its art program participants July 26 at 11 a.m.

 Contributed/Sullivan County Public Library

The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community.

Visit www.scpltn.org for details.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video