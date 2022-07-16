Submitted by Maria Reduto-Williams
The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community.
Visit www.scpltn.org for details.
LIBRARY NEWS
• The new website is up and running. Check it out at www.scpltn.org to find information, links and resources.
• There are only two weeks left in the Summer Reading Program. Participants can log reading through July 31.
• When you can’t make it to one of the branch libraries, they are always open online through the Libby and Hoopla apps. Use your SCPL library card to access library materials online. Visit www.libbyapp.com or www.hoopladigital.com.
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
All of the branches will offer Summer Reading programs based on the “Oceans of Possibilities” theme:
• Sullivan Main, July 19 at 10 a.m. for Pre-K and 10:45 a.m. for Elementary — Crabs, Lobsters and Shrimp. Make a crab from a pool noodle, and learn all about crustacean friends.
• Sullivan Gardens, July 19 at 2 p.m. for elementary ages — Frogs, with a paper frog craft and hopscotch.
• Bloomingdale, July 20 at 10 a.m. — Water Planets.
• Sullivan Gardens, July 20 at 10 a.m. for Pre-K — Crayons.
• Colonial Heights, July 21 at 10 a.m. — Whales.
• Thomas Memorial, July 21 at 10:30 a.m. — Sea Turtles.
Additional Programs
• The Lego Club will meet July 18 at 4 p.m. at the Sullivan Main branch for summertime fun with friends.
• The art program for ages 8-12 will meet at the Thomas Memorial branch on July 19 at 11 a.m. This week’s theme is mixed media collage.
• Read to canine friend, Cinnamon, at the Colonial Heights branch on July 19 at 10 a.m. Cinnamon is a great listener for kids who need practice reading aloud. Call or come by to reserve a spot.
• A book club for elementary kids will meet at the Sullivan Main branch on July 21 at 3 p.m. for The Magic Tree House series. We will be reading “Vacation Under the Volcano” this week.
• The Teen Book Clubs will meet July 21 at 4 p.m. at the Sullivan Main branch to read and discuss “Beyond the Bright Sea” by Lauren Wolk.
• Play “Magic: The Gathering,” a fantasy strategy card game, on July 23 at 4:30 p.m. at the Thomas Memorial branch. Ages 13 and older are welcome.
FOR ADULTS
• Coffee Club will meet July 18 at 10 a.m. at the Sullivan Gardens branch to talk about new books.
• Becky Taylor, a nutrition counselor at Women’s Nutritional Health Center in Johnson City, will be at the Sullivan Main branch on July 22 at 2 p.m. to answer questions and share information about the center’s services.
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
• Sullivan Main, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville or call 423-279-2714.
• Bloomingdale, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport or call 423-288-1310.
• Colonial Heights, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport or call 423-239-1100.
• Sullivan Gardens, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport or call 423-349-5990.
• Thomas Memorial, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City or call 423-538-1980.