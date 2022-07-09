The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community.
Visit www.scpltn.org for details.
LIBRARY NEWS
• The new website is up and running. Check it out at www.scpltn.org to find information, links and resources.
• The Summer Reading Program continues. Go to scpltn.readsquared.com or stop by your local branch for more information.
• When you can’t make it to one of our libraries, we are always open online through our Libby and Hoopla apps. Use your SCPL library card to start accessing library materials online today. Visit www.libbyapp.com or www.hoopladigital.com.
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
All of the branches will offer Summer Reading programs based on the “Oceans of Possibilities” theme:
• Sullivan Main, July 12 at 10 a.m. for Pre-K and 10:45 a.m. for Elementary — Octopi, Jellyfish and Squid: Join us to make paper jellyfish while learning how these sea creatures move through the water.
• Sullivan Gardens, July 12 at 2 p.m. for elementary ages — Tropical Fish with a mosaic fish craft.
• Bloomingdale, July 13 at 10 a.m. — Puffer Fish: After story time, enjoy a special virtual presentation from the Nashville Zoo to visit with some of their animal friends.
• Sullivan Gardens, July 13 at 10 a.m. for Pre-K — Jellyfish.
• Colonial Heights, July 14 at 10 a.m. — Otters: Friends from Bays Mountain Park will share all about otters.
• Thomas Memorial, July 14 at 10:30 a.m. — Oceans with an ocean-in-a-bag craft.
Additional Programs
• The Lego Club will meet July 11 at 4 p.m. at the Sullivan Main branch for summertime fun with friends.
• The art program for ages 8-12 will meet at the Thomas Memorial branch on July 12 at 11 a.m. Pointillism, an art style where you paint small dots of color to create an image, is the topic this week.
• Ashlie, a homeschool mom, will help youngsters practice reading aloud at the Colonial Heights branch on July 13 at 11 a.m. Call or come by to reserve a spot.
• A book club for elementary kids will meet at the Sullivan Main branch on July 14 at 3 p.m. for The Magic Tree House series. We will be reading “Vacation Under the Volcano” this week.
• The Teen Book Clubs will meet July 14 at 4 p.m. at the Sullivan Main branch to read and discuss “Beyond the Bright Sea” by Lauren Wolk.
FOR FAMILIES
• The Sullivan Main branch will make surf-side picture frames decorated with seashells on July 13 at 2 p.m.
• Marty Silver from Warriors’ Path State Park will visit the Sullivan Main branch for show-and-tell with some of his animal friends on July 15 at 10:30 a.m.
FOR ADULTS
• The Sullivan Main branch will host Geri-Fit, a strength training exercise class for mature adults, on Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m.
• The Bloomingdale branch will offer one-on-one instruction in computer basics like Word, Excel, email and web browsing on July 12. Call or stop by to reserve a spot between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
• The Colonial Heights branch will offer a class on using the Libby app for online library materials on July 12 at 10 a.m.
• Join the Cookbook Club at Thomas Memorial on July 14 at 12:30 p.m. Make a recipe from your favorite cookbook, and bring it to share with other cookbook lovers.
• The Reader’s Choice Book Club will meet July 14 at 11:30 a.m. at the Thomas Memorial branch. This month’s book is “A Long Call Home” by Ann Cleeves.
• Hooked on Crochet will meet July 15 at 2 p.m. at the Sullivan Gardens branch. Come by to learn some basic patterns. Supplies are provided, but participants are welcome to bring their own projects.BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
• Sullivan Main, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville or call 423-279-2714.
• Bloomingdale, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport or call 423-288-1310.
• Colonial Heights, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport or call 423-239-1100.
• Sullivan Gardens, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport or call 423-349-5990.
• Thomas Memorial, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City or call 423-538-1980.