The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community.
Visit www.scpltn.org for details.
LIBRARY NEWS
• The SCPL welcomes two new staff members this week: Suzanne Huron joins us as our marketing specialist for the system, and Susan Carleton comes aboard as our new branch manager for the Colonial Heights branch. Welcome, ladies.
• When you can’t make it to one of the branch libraries, they are always open online through the Libby and Hoopla apps. Use your SCPL library card to access library materials online. Visit www.libbyapp.com or www.hoopladigital.com.
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
This week’s Storytime theme is “The Library.”
• Sullivan Gardens will host Storytime on Monday, Aug. 8, at 10 a.m.
• Thomas Memorial will host Storytime on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 10:30 a.m.
• Bloomingdale will host Storytime on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 11:30 a.m.
• Colonial Heights will host Storytime on Thursday, Aug. 11, at 10 a.m.
• Sullivan Main will host Storytime on Friday, Aug. 12, at 10:30 a.m.
Additional Programs
• The Lego Club will meet Monday, Aug. 8, at 4 p.m. at the Sullivan Main branch for a story and creative Lego fun.
• The weekly art program will be held Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 11 a.m. at the Thomas Memorial branch. The program offers youth an opportunity to learn new art styles and create pieces to match. This week’s topic is Bauhaus, a movement that championed a geometric, abstract style.
• The Colonial Heights branch will host a STEAM Challenge on Thursday, Aug. 11, at 11 a.m. Join in to build bridges and mazes for hex bugs to celebrate all things science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.
• The Tween Book Club will meet Thursday, Aug. 11, at 3:30 p.m. at the Sullivan Main branch to start “Whale of the Wild” by Rosanne Perry.
• The Magic Tree House Book Club will meet on Thursday, Aug. 11, at 4:30 p.m. at the Sullivan Main branch to start “Viking Ships at Sunrise.”
• The Sullivan Gardens branch will host a cursive writing program with the library assistant on Thursday, Aug. 11, at 3 p.m.
FOR ADULTS
• The Sullivan Main branch will host Geri-Fit, a strength training exercise class for mature adults, Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m.
• Tech Tuesday at the Sullivan Gardens branch will be held Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 11 a.m. Stop by to learn what the Hoopla (app) is all about.
• The Reader’s Choice Book Club will meet Thursday, Aug. 11, at 11:30 a.m. at the Thomas Memorial branch to review “The Lost Apothecary” by Sarah Penner.
• Stop by the Colonial Heights branch on Saturday, Aug. 13, at 11 a.m. to make all-natural bug repellant sprays to keep pesky insects away.
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
• Sullivan Main, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, or call 423-279-2714.
• Bloomingdale, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport, or call 423-288-1310.
• Colonial Heights, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport, or call 423-239-1100.
• Sullivan Gardens, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport, or call 423-349-5990.
• Thomas Memorial, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City, or call 423-538-1980.