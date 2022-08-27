The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community.
LIBRARY NEWS
• Friends of the Blountville Library will meet Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 6 p.m.
• All branches will be closed for the Labor Day holiday on Monday, Sept. 5.
• In celebration of National Library Card Sign-up Month in September, anyone who registers for a library card will receive a coupon for a free sale book, redeemable at all locations courtesy of the Friends of the Sullivan County Public Libraries. You can support the Friends of the Library by shopping at their $1 bag book sale. Each location has a variety of books for sale with new items added weekly. The sale will continue through Sept. 30.
• When you can’t make it to one of our libraries, we are always open online through the Libby (www.libbyapp.com) and Hoopla (www.hoopladigital.com) apps. Use your SCPL library card to sign up for free to get started accessing library materials online.
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
Program specialist Nancy Turner will continue this fall’s alphabet-themed Storytime with “C is for Caterpillar.”
• Sullivan Gardens will host Storytime on Monday, Aug. 29, at 10 a.m.
• Thomas Memorial will host Storytime on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 10:30 a.m.
• Bloomingdale will host Storytime on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 11:30 a.m.
• Colonial Heights will host Storytime on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 10 a.m.
• Sullivan Main will host Storytime on Friday, Sept. 2, at 10:30 a.m.
Additional Programs
• The Lego Club will meet Monday, Aug. 29, at 4 p.m. at the Sullivan Main branch for a story and creative Lego fun.
• The Colonial Heights branch will host Lego Club on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 3:30 p.m.
• The Colonial Heights branch will host Cinnamon the Dog on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 10 a.m. for children to practice reading with a furry friend. Please call 423-239-1100 to make a reservation.
• The weekly art program will be held Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 11 a.m. at the Thomas Memorial branch. The program offers youth an opportunity to learn new art styles and create pieces to match. This week’s topic is minimalism, a chiefly American movement characterized by extreme simplicity of form and a literal, objective approach.
• Teen Book Club will meet Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 3 p.m. at the Sullivan Gardens to wrap up discussion of “Wilder Girls” by Rory Powers.
• The Bloomingdale branch will host a STEAM challenge Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 4 p.m. Have fun building bridges and mazes for hex bugs as we celebrate all things science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.
FOR ADULTS
• The Sullivan Main branch will have Geri-Fit class on Monday, Aug. 29, at 10 a.m. Geri-Fit is a strength training exercise class for mature adults or those with mobility challenges.
• The Sullivan Gardens branch will have a crochet class on Monday, Aug. 29, at 2 p.m. Come learn to crochet with Heather. All skill levels welcome.
• A knit/crochet club will meet Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. at the Sullivan Main branch. Bring a current project, or come to learn. Participants will share ideas and patterns. There’ll be opportunities to serve others by making and donating items to area nonprofits. All skill levels welcome.
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
• Sullivan Main, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, or call 423-279-2714.
• Bloomingdale, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport, or call 423-288-1310.
• Colonial Heights, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport, or call 423-239-1100.
• Sullivan Gardens, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport, or call 423-349-5990.
• Thomas Memorial, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City, or call 423-538-1980.
Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.