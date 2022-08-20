Thomas Memorial makeover

Chairs donated in memory of Violet King and a fresh coat of paint give an inviting feel to the large print section of the Thomas Memorial branch.

 Contributed/Sullivan County Public Library

The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community.

LIBRARY NEWS

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video