The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community.
LIBRARY NEWS
• Friends of the Blountville Library will meet Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 6 p.m.
• The Sullivan Main branch offers free COVID-19 test kits through Color. Test kits can be picked up and dropped off at the Blountville branch with results delivered electronically within 24-48 hours.
• When you can’t make it to one of our libraries, we are always open online through the Libby (www.libbyapp.com) and Hoopla (www.hoopladigital.com) apps. Use your SCPL library card to sign up for free to get started accessing library materials online.
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
Program specialist Nancy Turner will continue this fall’s alphabet-themed Storytime with “B is for Bee.”
• Sullivan Gardens will host Storytime on Monday, Aug. 22, at 10 a.m.
• Thomas Memorial will host Storytime on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 10:30 a.m.
• Bloomingdale will host Storytime on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 11:30 a.m.
• Colonial Heights will host Storytime on Thursday, Aug. 25, at 10 a.m.
• Sullivan Main will host Storytime on Friday, Aug. 26, at 10:30 a.m.
Additional Programs
• The Lego Club will meet Monday, Aug. 22, at 4 p.m. at the Sullivan Main branch for a story and creative Lego fun.
• The weekly art program will be held Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 11 a.m. at the Thomas Memorial branch. The program offers youth an opportunity to learn new art styles and create pieces to match. This week’s topic is minimalism, a chiefly American movement characterized by extreme simplicity of form and a literal, objective approach.
• The Bloomingdale branch will host a STEAM challenge Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 4 p.m. Have fun building bridges and mazes for hex bugs as we celebrate all things science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.
• The Colonial Heights branch will host a STEAM challenge Thursday, Aug. 25, at 11 a.m.
• The Sullivan Gardens branch will hold a class Thursday, Aug. 25, at 3 p.m. to help children and teens learn cursive writing.
• The Tween Book Club for children ages 8-13 will meet Thursday, Aug. 25, at 3:30 p.m. at the Sullivan Main branch to continue “Whale of the Wild” by Rosanne Perry.
FOR ADULTS
• The Sullivan Gardens branch will host a fall wreath-making class Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 10 a.m.
• The Sullivan Main branch will host Tech Tuesday on Aug. 23 at 5 p.m. Come learn how to download and use the Hoopla app to access movies, music, magazines and more.
• A knit/crochet club will meet Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. at the Sullivan Main branch. Bring a current project, or come to learn. Participants will share ideas and patterns. There’ll be opportunities to serve others by making and donating items to area nonprofits. All skill levels welcome.
• The Sullivan Main branch will host “Appalachian Stories” with the ETSU Storytellers on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 2 p.m.
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
• Sullivan Main, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, or call 423-279-2714.
• Bloomingdale, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport, or call 423-288-1310.
• Colonial Heights, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport, or call 423-239-1100.
• Sullivan Gardens, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport, or call 423-349-5990.
• Thomas Memorial, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City, or call 423-538-1980.
Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.