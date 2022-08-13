The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
LIBRARY NEWS
• The Bloomingdale branch will host an August reading challenge for adults. Participants will be entered to win a prize pack of library goodies and an O’Charley’s gift card. To participate, stop by or call the Bloomingdale branch.
• A new knit and crochet group is starting at the Blountville branch on Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 1-3 pm. Please bring your latest project to join in.
• The Thomas Memorial branch will host a movie day on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 1 p.m. to watch Disney’s Encanto (rated PG). Registration is required; call 423-538-1980.
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
Programming specialist Nancy Turner will kick off an alphabet-themed Storytime series to start the school year. This week’s theme is “A is for Alligator.”
• Sullivan Gardens will host Storytime on Monday, Aug. 15, at 10 a.m.
• Thomas Memorial will host Storytime on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 10:30 a.m.
• Bloomingdale will host Storytime on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 11:30 a.m.
• Colonial Heights will host Storytime on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 10 a.m.
• Sullivan Main will host Storytime on Friday, Aug. 19, at 10:30 a.m.
Additional Programs
• The Lego Club will meet Monday, Aug. 15, at 4 p.m. at the Sullivan Main branch for a story and creative Lego fun.
• The weekly art program will be held Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 11 a.m. at the Thomas Memorial branch. The program offers youth an opportunity to learn new art styles and create pieces to match. This week’s topic is abstract expressionism.
• The Colonial Heights branch will have reading practice with Cinnamon on Tuesday, Aug. 16, from 10-11 a.m. Children must register for a time slot; call 423-239-1100.
• The Bloomingdale branch will host a STEAM challenge Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 4 p.m. Have fun building bridges and mazes for hex bugs as we celebrate all things science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.
• The Tween Book Club will meet Thursday, Aug. 18, at 3:30 p.m. at the Sullivan Main branch to continue “Whale of the Wild” by Rosanne Perry. If you missed the beginning, check out the title on Hoopla to catch up.
• The Magic Tree House Book Club will meet on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 4:30 p.m. at the Sullivan Main branch to finish “Viking Ships at Sunrise.”
FOR ADULTS
• The Sullivan Main branch will host Geri-Fit, a strength training exercise class for mature adults, Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m.
• The Bloomingdale branch will host Kenny Stallard, a local history expert, on Friday, Aug. 19, at 1:30 p.m. to share information and answer questions related to genealogy.
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
• Sullivan Main, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, or call 423-279-2714.
• Bloomingdale, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport, or call 423-288-1310.
• Colonial Heights, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport, or call 423-239-1100.
• Sullivan Gardens, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport, or call 423-349-5990.
• Thomas Memorial, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City, or call 423-538-1980.