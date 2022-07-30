The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community.
Visit www.scpltn.org for details.
LIBRARY NEWS
• All branches of the Sullivan County Public Library System will be closed on Thursday, Aug. 4, for Election Day.
• The new website is up and running. Check it out at www.scpltn.org to find information, links and resources.
• When you can’t make it to one of the branch libraries, they are always open online through the Libby and Hoopla apps. Use your SCPL library card to access library materials online. Visit www.libbyapp.com or www.hoopladigital.com.
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
Storytime will feature a “Camping” theme:
• Sullivan Gardens will host Storytime on Monday, Aug. 1, at 10 a.m.
• Thomas Memorial will host Storytime on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 10:30 a.m.
• Bloomingdale will host Storytime on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 11:30 a.m.
• Sullivan Main will host Storytime on Friday, Aug. 5, at 10:30 a.m.
• There will be no program at Colonial Heights this week, because the library is closed on Thursday for Election Day.
Additional Programs
• The Lego Club will meet Monday, Aug. 1, at 4 p.m. at the Sullivan Main branch for a story and some creative Lego fun.
• The weekly art program will be held Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 11 a.m. at the Thomas Memorial branch. The program offers youth an opportunity to learn new art styles and create pieces to match. This week’s topic is Fauvism, a style using pure, brilliant color applied straight from paint tubes to create a sense of an explosion on the canvas.
• Cinnamon, everyone’s favorite furry friend, will be at the Colonial Heights branch Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 10 a.m. to help kids practice reading aloud. Call or stop by the branch to register for a time.
• The Teen Book Club will meet Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 4 p.m. at the Thomas Memorial branch to discuss “Nubia: Real One” by L.L. McKinney.
• Lego Club for Homeschoolers will meet to play outside Friday, Aug. 5, at 1 p.m. at the Bloomingdale branch. Please call or stop by to register; space is limited.
FOR ADULTS
• The Sullivan Main branch will host Geri-Fit, a strength training exercise class for mature adults, Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m.
• Deb Briscoe, lead flat water instructor with Nolichucky Outdoor Learning Institute, will speak Monday, Aug. 1, at 4 p.m. at the Bloomingdale branch. She will discuss the importance of choosing the correct instrument for the water, focusing on kayaks and canoes.
• Dungeons & Dragons for ages 16 and older will be held Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 5 p.m. at the Thomas Memorial branch. Come by and jump into the game.
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
• Sullivan Main, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville or call 423-279-2714.
• Bloomingdale, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport or call 423-288-1310.
• Colonial Heights, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport or call 423-239-1100.
• Sullivan Gardens, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport or call 423-349-5990.
• Thomas Memorial, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City or call 423-538-1980.