Submitted by Matthew Lane
Here’s a look at what’s happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library (400 Broad St). To learn more about the events, Visit kingsportlibrary.org/event-calendar.
FOR ALL AGES
• Readers of all ages are invited to join the Librarian Reading Challenge. The librarians of Kingsport Public Library challenge the community to read more minutes than they do during the month of April. Visit the website at kingsportlibrary.org for more details and to get started.
• Pick up a free pollinator garden starter kit (while supplies last) from the Kingsport Public Library starting Friday, April 22, and plant flowers for our bee and butterfly friends.
FOR CHILDREN
• STEM Club, open to grades K-5, will meet on Monday, April 18, at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Learn the power of magnetism by challenging the laws of physics and creating some mind-bending slime. No registration required.
• Preschool Storytime, for children ages 3-5 and their caregiver, will be held on Tuesday, April 19, at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; limited to 20 people.
• Lapsit Storytime, for newborns through 24 months and their parent or caregiver, will be held on Thursday, April 21, at 9:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; limited to 20 people.
• Time for Two’s Storytime, for children ages 2-3 and their parent or caregiver, will be held Thursday, April 21, at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; limited to 20 people.
FOR TEENS (GRADES 6-12)
• Gaming Hour is Thursday, April 21, at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Play Super Mario Kart, Super Smash Bros. or Splatoon on the library’s Nintendo Switch. We will also have computers set up for retro arcade games and Roblox. No registration required.
FOR ADULTS
• Let’s Get Moving, the library’s morning walking group, meets Tuesday, April 19, at 7:30 a.m. in the library parking lot for a downtown walk. Strollers, kids and friendly dogs welcome! No registration required.
• WoW Classic Social Guild: the Model City Murlocs meets Saturday, April 23, from 8-10 p.m. on the TBC Ashkandi Server (Alliance Side). For information and a link to the guild’s Discord server, visit the library’s event calendar at www.kingsportlibrary.org.