• The library will be closed Monday, Sept. 5, for Labor Day.
FOR CHILDREN
• Preschool Storytime for children ages 3-5 and their caregivers will be held Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
• Neverland Kids Club for grades K-5 will be held Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 4 p.m. in Glen Bruce Park. There’ll be Neverland-themed crafts and games, and participants can customize a journal. No registration required; while supplies last.
• Parachute Play for children ages 3-5 will be held Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 10 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. Come play games with the parachute. No registration required; space limited.
• Lapsit Storytime for newborns through 24 months and their caregivers will be held Thursday, Sept. 8, at 9:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space is limited.
• Time for Two’s Storytime for children ages 2-3 and their caregivers will be held Thursday, Sept. 8, at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
FOR TEENS
• Teen Makerspace Day for grades 6-12 will be held Thursday, Sept. 8, at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Explore the Makerspace, and make something with the button maker, Cricut Joy and 3D Doodle Pens. No registration required.
• Teen Volunteer Outreach Hour for grades 7-12 will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, from 3-5 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Earn volunteer hours and help the community. No registration required.
FOR ADULTS
• Genealogy Club will meet Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 2-4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Interactive group open to all ages and experience levels.
• Craft & Chat: Honeybee Hydrators will be held Thursday, Sept. 8, at noon in Glen Bruce Park. Make a honeybee hydrator for your garden or porch. No registration required; while supplies last.
• Behind the Book with author Michael Cody will be held Thursday, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Local author Michael Amos Cody will discuss his book “A Twilight Reel: Stories.” No registration required.
FOR ALL AGES
• The Let’s Get Moving morning walking group will meet Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 7:30 a.m. in the library parking lot for a walk downtown. Strollers, kids and friendly dogs welcome. No registration required.