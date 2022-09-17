• The Let’s Get Moving morning walking group will meet Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 7:30 a.m. in the library parking lot for a walk downtown. Strollers, kids and friendly dogs welcome. No registration required.
FOR CHILDREN
• STEM Club for grades K-5 will be held Monday, Sept. 19, at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Explore bees and their honeycombs. No registration required.
• Preschool Storytime for children ages 3-5 and their caregivers will be held Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
• Neverland Kids Club for grades K-5 will be held Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 4 p.m. in Glen Bruce Park. There’ll be Neverland-themed crafts and games, and participants can customize a journal. No registration required; while supplies last.
• Lapsit Storytime for newborns through 24 months and their caregivers will be held Thursday, Sept. 23, at 9:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space is limited.
• Time for Two’s Storytime for children ages 2-3 and their caregivers will be held Thursday, Sept. 23, at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
FOR ADULTS
• After Hours Book Club will be held Thursday, Sept. 22, at 6 p.m. in Glen Bruce Park to discuss “The House in the Cerulean Sea” by T.J. Klune. No registration required.