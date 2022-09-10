Here’s a look at what’s happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library (400 Broad St).
Visit kingsportlibrary.org/event-calendar to learn more.
FOR CHILDREN
• Preschool Storytime for children ages 3-5 and their caregivers will be held Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
• Neverland Kids Club for grades K-5 will be held Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 4 p.m. in Glen Bruce Park. There’ll be Neverland-themed crafts and games, and participants can customize a journal. No registration required; while supplies last.
• Lapsit Storytime for newborns through 24 months and their caregivers will be held Thursday, Sept. 15, at 9:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space is limited.
• Time for Two’s Storytime for children ages 2-3 and their caregivers will be held Thursday, Sept. 15, at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
FOR TEENS
• Teen Gaming Hour for grades 6-12 will be held Thursday, Sept. 15, at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Play “Super Mario Kart,” “Super Smash Bros.” or “Splatoon” on the library’s Nintendo Switch. There will also be computers set up for retro arcade games and Roblox. No registration required.
• Teen Cooking Class for grades 6-12 will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, at 3 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Learn how to dress up ramen. No registration required; space limited to 15 participants.
FOR ADULTS
• Computer Class: TEL Resources for Homeschooling will be held Wednesday, Sept. 14, at noon in the library’s auditorium. Learn about free educational resources that can be accessed from home and will support students in achieving their learning goals. No registration required.
• Seed Saving 101 with local organic farmer John Woodworth will be held Thursday, Sept. 15, at 5:30 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Learn how to save seeds. No registration required.
