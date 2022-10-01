Here’s a look at what’s happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library. Visit kingsportlibrary.org/event-calendar.
FOR ALL AGES
• The Let’s Get Moving morning walking group will meet Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 7:30 a.m. in the library parking lot for a walk downtown. Strollers, kids and friendly dogs welcome. No registration required.
• Join the Haunted Reading Challenge in October. Sign up, join a team, and log your reading. Earn extra points by completing pop-up reading challenges. Sign up at https://kingsportlibrary.beanstack.com.
FOR CHILDREN
• Preschool Storytime for children ages 3-5 and their caregivers will be held Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space is limited.
• Parachute Play for children ages 3-5 will be held Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 10 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. Come play games with the parachute. No registration required; space is limited.
• Lapsit Storytime for newborns through 24 months and their caregivers will be held Thursday, Oct. 6, at 9:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space is limited.
• Time for Two’s Storytime for children ages 2-3 and their caregivers will be held Thursday, Oct. 6, at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space is limited.
FOR TEENS
• Teen Haunted Fairy Gardens for students in grades 6-12 will be held Thursday, Oct. 6, at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Create a haunted fairy terrarium. No registration required; while supplies last.
FOR ADULTS
• Cryptid Taxidermy will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Make a faux taxidermy likeness of your favorite cryptid or a cryptid of your own design. No registration required; while supplies last.
• Genealogy Club will be held Wednesday, Oct. 5, from 2-4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Interactive group open to all ages and experience levels.
