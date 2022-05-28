Here’s a look at what’s happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library (400 Broad St).
To learn more about the events visit kingsportlibrary.org/event-calendar.
FOR ALL AGES
• Let’s Get Moving morning walking group will meet Tuesday, May 31, at 7:30 a.m. in the library parking lot for a walk downtown. Strollers, kids and friendly dogs welcome! No registration required.
• Summer Reading begins on June 1. Readers of all ages are encouraged to log their reading from June 1-July 29. Sign up at https://kingsportlibrary.beanstack.com
• Friday Lunchtime Live, sponsored by the Friends of the Kingsport Public Library, will be held Friday, June 3, at 12 p.m. in Glen Bruce Park. Bring a lawn chair or blanket, and enjoy Southern Cities Band. Pastor Pig food truck will be in the library parking lot. No registration required.
FOR CHILDREN
• Preschool Storytime for children ages 3-5 and their caregivers will be held Tuesday, May 31, at 10:30 a.m. and at 11:00 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; limited to 20 people.
• Time for Two’s Storytime for ages 2-3 and their caregivers will be held Thursday, June 2, at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; limited to 20 people.
FOR TEENS
• Teen Cooking for grades 6-12 will be held Saturday, June 4, at 3 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Learn how to make an easy single-serve breakfast. Registration required.