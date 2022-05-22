Submitted by Chris Markley
Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library (400 Broad St).
FOR ALL AGES
• Let’s Get Moving morning walking group will meet Tuesday, May 24, at 7:30 a.m. in the library parking lot for a walk downtown. Strollers, kids and friendly dogs are welcome. No registration required.
• Pet adoption event will be held in partnership with The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue on Saturday, May 28, from 1-4 p.m. in Glen Bruce Park. No registration required.
FOR CHILDREN
• Pop Up Storytime at Ridgefields Park for families with preschool or young elementary age children will be held Monday, May 23, at 5:30 p.m. Bring your own lawn chairs or picnic blankets. No registration required.
• Preschool Storytime for children ages 3-5 and their caregivers will be held Tuesday, May 24, at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; limited to 20 people.
• Lapsit Storytime for newborns through 24 months and their caregivers will be held Thursday, May 26, at 9:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; limited to 20 people.
• Time for Two’s Storytime for children ages 2-3 and their caregivers will be held Thursday, May 26, at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; limited to 20 people.
FOR TEENS
• Murder in Las Vegas mystery packs for grades 6-12 will be available starting Monday, May 23, while supplies last.
• Sew With Me: Strawberries for grades 6-12 will be held Thursday, May 26, at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Sew a strawberry out of felt. No registration required; while supplies last.
FOR ADULTS
• After Hours Book Club will meet Thursday, May 26, at 6 p.m. in Glen Bruce Park to discuss “A Spindle Splintered” by Alix E. Harrow. No registration required.
To learn more about the events visit kingsportlibrary.org/event-calendar.