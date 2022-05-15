Submitted by Chris Markley
Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library (400 Broad St).
To learn more about the events visit kingsportlibrary.org/event-calendar.
FOR ALL AGES
• The Let’s Get Moving morning walking group will meet Tuesday, May 17, at 7:30 a.m. in the library parking lot for a walk downtown. Strollers, kids and friendly dogs are welcome! No registration required.
FOR CHILDREN
• STEM Club, for grades K-5, will be held Monday, May 16, at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Join us to explore the components of blood. No registration required.
• Preschool Storytime for children ages 3-5 and their caregivers will be held Tuesday, May 17, at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; limited to 20 people.
• Lapsit Storytime for newborns through 24 months and their caregivers will be held Thursday, May 19, at 9:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; limited to 20 people.
• Time for Two’s Storytime for children ages 2-3 and their caregivers will be held Thursday, May 19, at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; limited to 20 people.
FOR TEENS
• Teen Gaming Hour for students in grades 6-12 will be held Thursday, May 19, at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Play Super Mario Kart, Super Smash Bros. or Splatoon on the library’s Nintendo Switch. There will also be computers set up for retro arcade games and Roblox. No registration required.
FOR ADULTS
• Walking Dead Trivia Night will be held Tuesday, May 17, at 6 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required.
• WoW Classic Social Guild: the Model City Murlocs will meet on Saturday, May 21, from 8 to 10 p.m. on the TBC Ashkandi Server (Alliance Side). For more information and a link to the guild’s Discord server, visit the library’s event calendar at www.kingsportlibrary.org.