Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library (400 Broad St.).

FOR ALL AGES

• Let’s Get Moving morning walking group meets on Tuesday, May 3, at 7:30 a.m. in the library parking lot for a walk downtown. Strollers, kids and friendly dogs are welcome. No registration required.

FOR CHILDREN

• Lapsit Storytime for newborns through 24 months and their caregivers will be held Thursday, May 5, at 9:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; limited to 20 people.

• Time for Two’s Storytime for children ages 2-3 and their caregivers will be held Thursday, May 5, at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; limited to 20 people.

FOR TEENS

• Revenge of the 5th, a Star Wars celebration for teens in grades 6-12 featuring crafts, trivia and all things Star Wars, will be held on Thursday, May 5, at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Cosplay and costumes are welcome but not required. No registration required.

FOR ADULTS

• DC Villain Workshop will be held on Saturday, May 7, at 3 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Create your DC Villain persona. The workshop will walk participants through character-building and planning your costume. No registration required.

• WoW Classic Social Guild: the Model City Murlocs will meet on Saturday, May 7, from 8-10 p.m. on the TBC Ashkandi Server (Alliance Side). For more information and a link to the guild’s Discord server, visit the library’s event calendar at www.kingsportlibrary.org.

