Submitted by Chris Markley
Here’s a look at what’s happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library (400 Broad St). Visit kingsportlibrary.org/event-calendar to learn more or to register for events.
FOR ALL AGES
• Ocean Yoga will be held Monday, June 6, at 12 p.m. in Glen Bruce Park. Yoga for all ages. No registration required.
• Let’s Get Moving morning walking group will meet Tuesday, June 7, at 7:30 a.m. in the library parking lot for a walk downtown. Strollers, kids and friendly dogs welcome! No registration required.
• Summer Reading begins on June 1. Readers of all ages are encouraged to log reading from June 1 through July 29. Sign-up at https://kingsportlibrary.beanstack.com.
• Friday Lunchtime Live, sponsored by the Friends of the Kingsport Public Library, will be held Friday, June 10, at 12 p.m. in Glen Bruce Park. Bring a lawn chair or blanket, and enjoy Kingsport Community Band. Fork in the Road food truck will be in library parking lot. No registration required.
• Behind the Book Festival, sponsored by the Friends of the Kingsport Public Library, will be held Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Glen Bruce Park. Twenty local and regional authors will participate in author panels, poetry readings and book signings. Food trucks will be at the festival. No registration required.
FOR CHILDREN
• STEM Club for grades K-5 will be held Monday, June 6, at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium to explore the ocean layers and salt density. No registration required.
• Pop Up Storytime at Preston Forest Park for families with preschool or young elementary age children will be held Monday, June 6, at 5:30 p.m. Bring your own lawn chairs or picnic blankets. No registration required.
• Preschool Storytime for children ages 3-5 and their caregivers will be held Tuesday, June 7, at 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; limited to 20 people.
• Stamp-Making for grades K-5 will be held on Wednesday, June 8, at 11 a.m. in Glen Bruce Park. Create and use your own stamps. No registration required.
• Time for Two’s Storytime for children ages 2-3 and their caregivers will be held Thursday, June 9, at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; limited to 20 people.
FOR TEENS
• Teen Gaming Hour for grades 6-12 will be held Thursday, June 9, at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Play Super Mario Kart, Super Smash Bros., or Splatoon on the library’s Nintendo Switch. We will also have computers set up for retro arcade games and Roblox. No registration required.