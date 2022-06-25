Submitted by Chris Markley
Here’s a look at what’s happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library (400 Broad St).
FOR ALL AGES
• Summer Reading continues for readers of all ages through July 29. Sign up at https://kingsportlibrary.beanstack.com.
• The Let’s Get Moving morning walking group will meet Tuesday, June 28, at 7:30 a.m. in the library parking lot for a walk downtown. Strollers, kids and friendly dogs welcome. No registration required.
• Friday Lunchtime Live, sponsored by the Friends of the Kingsport Public Library, will be held Friday, July 1, at noon in Glen Bruce Park. Bring a lawn chair or blanket, and enjoy Vespers. Project Waffle food truck will be in library parking lot. No registration required.
FOR CHILDREN
• Ice Painting with Sea Creatures for grades K-5 will be held Monday, June 27, at 4 p.m. in Glen Bruce Park. No registration required.
• Preschool Storytime for children ages 3-5 and their caregivers will be held Tuesday, June 28, at 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; limited to 20 people.
• Hands-On Museum: Go With the Flow, a family-friendly event aimed at grades K-5, will be held Wednesday, June 29, at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; limited to 30 children per session.
• Time for Two’s Storytime for children ages 2-3 and their caregivers will be held Thursday, June 30, at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; limited to 20 people.
FOR TEENS
• Teen Crafternoon: Sea Terrariums and Crowns for rising 6th-12th graders will be held Thursday, June 30, at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required. While supplies last.
FOR ADULTS
• Create a Cryptid will be held Monday, June 27, at 6 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Learn about water cryptids, and help create the unofficial water cryptid of Kingsport. No registration required.
• Ceramics Workshop, part 1, will be held Tuesday, June 28, at 6 p.m. to build a piece out of clay. Participants will be able to glaze the piece in part 2 on July 12. Supplies provided. No registration required. While supplies last. Wear clothes that can get dirty.
Visit kingsportlibrary.org/event-calendar to learn more or to register for events.