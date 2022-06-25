Submitted by Chris Markley

Here’s a look at what’s happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library (400 Broad St).

FOR ALL AGES

• Summer Reading continues for readers of all ages through July 29. Sign up at https://kingsportlibrary.beanstack.com.

• The Let’s Get Moving morning walking group will meet Tuesday, June 28, at 7:30 a.m. in the library parking lot for a walk downtown. Strollers, kids and friendly dogs welcome. No registration required.

• Friday Lunchtime Live, sponsored by the Friends of the Kingsport Public Library, will be held Friday, July 1, at noon in Glen Bruce Park. Bring a lawn chair or blanket, and enjoy Vespers. Project Waffle food truck will be in library parking lot. No registration required.

FOR CHILDREN

• Ice Painting with Sea Creatures for grades K-5 will be held Monday, June 27, at 4 p.m. in Glen Bruce Park. No registration required.

• Preschool Storytime for children ages 3-5 and their caregivers will be held Tuesday, June 28, at 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; limited to 20 people.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

• Hands-On Museum: Go With the Flow, a family-friendly event aimed at grades K-5, will be held Wednesday, June 29, at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; limited to 30 children per session.

• Time for Two’s Storytime for children ages 2-3 and their caregivers will be held Thursday, June 30, at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; limited to 20 people.

FOR TEENS

• Teen Crafternoon: Sea Terrariums and Crowns for rising 6th-12th graders will be held Thursday, June 30, at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required. While supplies last.

FOR ADULTS

• Create a Cryptid will be held Monday, June 27, at 6 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Learn about water cryptids, and help create the unofficial water cryptid of Kingsport. No registration required.

• Ceramics Workshop, part 1, will be held Tuesday, June 28, at 6 p.m. to build a piece out of clay. Participants will be able to glaze the piece in part 2 on July 12. Supplies provided. No registration required. While supplies last. Wear clothes that can get dirty.

Visit kingsportlibrary.org/event-calendar to learn more or to register for events.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video