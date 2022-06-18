Here’s a look at what’s happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library (400 Broad St).
FOR ALL AGES
• Summer Reading for all ages runs from June 1-July 29. Sign up at https://kingsportlibrary.beanstack.com.
• Ocean Yoga for all ages will be held Monday, June 20, at noon in Glen Bruce Park. No registration required.
• Let’s Get Moving morning walking group will meet Tuesday, June 21, at 7:30 a.m. in the library parking lot for a walk downtown. Strollers, kids and friendly dogs welcome. No registration required.
• Friday Lunchtime Live, sponsored by the Friends of the Kingsport Public Library, will be held Friday, June 24, at noon at Glen Bruce Park. Bring a lawn chair or blanket, and enjoy Sarah Beth Bledsoe Lovell. Nacho Average Food Truck will be in library parking lot. No registration required.
FOR CHILDREN
• STEM Club for students in grades K-5 will be held Monday, June 20, at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Engineer a boat and participate in a float off. No registration required.
• Pop Up Storytime at Ridgefields Park for families with preschool or young elementary age children will be held Monday, June 20, at 5:30 p.m. Bring your own lawn chairs or picnic blankets. No registration required.
• Preschool Storytime for children ages 3-5 and their caregivers will be held Tuesday, June 21, at 10:30 a.m. and at 11 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; limited to 20 people.
• Sea Shore Crafts for students in grades K-5 will be held Wednesday, June 22, at 11 a.m. in Glen Bruce Park. Create beach-themed crafts. No registration required.
• Time for Two’s Storytime for children ages 2-3 and their caregivers will be held Thursday, June 23, at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; limited to 20 people.
FOR TEENS
• Sea Shanty 101 for rising 6th-12th graders will be held Thursday, June 23, at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Turn your favorite song into a sea shanty. No registration required.
• Teen Crafternoon: DIY Pop-Sockets for rising 6th-12th graders will be held Saturday, June 25, from 3 to 5 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Drop in to create a pop-socket. No registration required. While supplies last.
FOR ADULTS
• Bad Art Workshop will be held Tuesday, June 21, at 6 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Create your masterpiece with no judgment or restrictions on creativity. Supplies provided. No registration required. While supplies last.
• Using Heritage Quest for Genealogy and History Research will be held Wednesday, June 22, at 2 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required.
• Behind the Book with Poet Pauletta Hansel, sponsored by Friends of the Kingsport Public Library, will be held Thursday, June 23, at 12:30 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required.
• After Hours Book Club will meet Thursday, June 23, at 6 p.m. in Glen Bruce Park to discuss “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens. No registration required.
Visit kingsportlibrary.org/event-calendar to learn more or to register for events.