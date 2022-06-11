Submitted by Chris Markley

Here’s a look at what’s happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library (400 Broad St).

FOR ALL AGES

• Let’s Get Moving morning walking group will meet Tuesday, June 14, at 7:30 a.m. in the library parking lot for a walk downtown. Strollers, kids and friendly dogs welcome! No registration required.

• Summer Reading started June 1. Readers of all ages are encouraged to log their reading from now through July 29. Sign up at https://kingsportlibrary.beanstack.com

• Friday Lunchtime Live, sponsored by the Friends of the Kingsport Public Library, will be held on Friday, June 17, at noon in Glen Bruce Park. Bring a lawn chair or blanket, and enjoy East Tennessee Cello Choir. Nacho Average Food Truck will be in library parking lot. No registration required.

FOR CHILDREN

• Pirates Galore for preschool-grade 5 will be held on Monday, June 13, at 4 p.m. in Glen Bruce Park. Join us for an afternoon of games and crafts. No registration required.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

• Preschool Storytime for children ages 3-5 and their caregivers will be held on Tuesday, June 14, at 10:30 a.m. and at 11 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; limited to 20 people.

• Mr. Bond’s Science Guys, a family-friendly program aimed at grades K-5, will be held Wednesday, June 15, at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Learn about waves. No registration required.

• Time for Two’s Storytime for children ages 2-3 and their caregivers will be held Thursday, June 16, at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; limited to 20 people.

FOR TEENS

• Break a World Record for students in grades 6-12 will be held Thursday, June 16, at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required.

FOR ADULTS

• Paper Quilling will be held on Tuesday, June 14, at 6 p.m. No registration required, while supplies last.

Visit kingsportlibrary.org/event-calendar to learn more or to register for events.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video