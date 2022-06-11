Submitted by Chris Markley
Here’s a look at what’s happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library (400 Broad St).
FOR ALL AGES
• Let’s Get Moving morning walking group will meet Tuesday, June 14, at 7:30 a.m. in the library parking lot for a walk downtown. Strollers, kids and friendly dogs welcome! No registration required.
• Summer Reading started June 1. Readers of all ages are encouraged to log their reading from now through July 29. Sign up at https://kingsportlibrary.beanstack.com
• Friday Lunchtime Live, sponsored by the Friends of the Kingsport Public Library, will be held on Friday, June 17, at noon in Glen Bruce Park. Bring a lawn chair or blanket, and enjoy East Tennessee Cello Choir. Nacho Average Food Truck will be in library parking lot. No registration required.
FOR CHILDREN
• Pirates Galore for preschool-grade 5 will be held on Monday, June 13, at 4 p.m. in Glen Bruce Park. Join us for an afternoon of games and crafts. No registration required.
• Preschool Storytime for children ages 3-5 and their caregivers will be held on Tuesday, June 14, at 10:30 a.m. and at 11 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; limited to 20 people.
• Mr. Bond’s Science Guys, a family-friendly program aimed at grades K-5, will be held Wednesday, June 15, at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Learn about waves. No registration required.
• Time for Two’s Storytime for children ages 2-3 and their caregivers will be held Thursday, June 16, at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; limited to 20 people.
FOR TEENS
• Break a World Record for students in grades 6-12 will be held Thursday, June 16, at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required.
FOR ADULTS
• Paper Quilling will be held on Tuesday, June 14, at 6 p.m. No registration required, while supplies last.
Visit kingsportlibrary.org/event-calendar to learn more or to register for events.