Here’s a look at what’s happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library (400 Broad St).
FOR ALL AGES
• The library will be closed on Monday, July 4.
• Summer Reading continues for readers of all ages through July 29. Sign up at https://kingsportlibrary.beanstack.com.
• The Let’s Get Moving morning walking group will meet Tuesday, July 5 at 7:30 a.m. in the library parking lot for a walk downtown. Strollers, kids and friendly dogs welcome. No registration required.
• Friday Lunchtime Live, sponsored by the Friends of the Kingsport Public Library, will be held Friday, July 8, at noon in Glen Bruce Park. Bring a lawn chair or blanket, and enjoy Florencia and the Feeling. 2 to Taco food truck will be in library parking lot. No registration required.
• Volunteer river cleanup will be held on Saturday, July 9, from 3-5 p.m. Meet at Memorial Garden Park on Fort Henry Drive to clean up Madd Branch. All ages welcome. Teens can earn volunteer hours. No registration required. Wear old tennis shoes or rubber boots.
FOR CHILDREN
• Preschool Storytime for children ages 3-5 and their caregivers will be held Tuesday, July 5, at 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; limited to 20 people.
• Ocean Painting will be held Wednesday, July 6, at 11 a.m. in Glen Bruce Park. Explore coral reefs and paint a pufferfish. All ages welcome. No registration required.
• Time for Two’s Storytime for children ages 2-3 and their caregivers will be held Thursday, July 7, at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; limited to 20 people.
FOR TEENS
• Teen Crafternoon: DIY Neon Signs for rising 6th-12th graders will be held Thursday, July 7, at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required. While supplies last.
FOR ADULTS
• A resin bookmark workshop will be held Tuesday, July 5, at 6 p.m. Make an ocean bookmark out of resin. Supplies provided. No registration required. While supplies last.
Visit kingsportlibrary.org/event-calendar to learn more or to register for events.